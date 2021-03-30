Thousands mourn Boulder police Officer Eric Talley at memorial

Boulder police Officer Eric Talley was a hero long before he ran into a King Soopers in south Boulder on March 22, confronting a gunman and ultimately sacrificing his life to save others.

He was a hero to his seven children, who wrote about their love for their father in a poem they gave him for Christmas in 2019. He was a hero to the community members whom he served with compassion and kindness, to the colleagues he loved by throwing a barbecue on Fathers Day for officers who couldn’t be with family.

Talley was a hero in countless quiet ways, and his friends and colleagues remembered them at a memorial service at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette on Tuesday, eight days after he was killed responding to an active shooter at the grocery store at 3600 Table Mesa Drive.

“I would argue Officer Talley’s life was not taken, it was given,” Rev. Daniel Nolan told a gathering of law enforcement officers, family and community members.

“He gave it, and it was love that enabled Officer Talley to do this. He loved his fellow man, he loved strangers he had never met. It was because he loved his family, he loved his faith and he loved our Lord.”

The memorial service filled the streets of Lafayette and surrounding communities on Tuesday morning as more than 500 law enforcement vehicles escorted Talley and his family to the service. His own patrol car was driven to the church by the two Boulder police officers who were with him when he died.

Law enforcement officers traveled from across the country to honor Talley, with badges from all corners of Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico, New York to California among the crowd. Flatirons Community Church estimated 2,500-to- 3,000 people attended the service.

Talley, 51, was competitive and kind, talkative and selfless, a man of deep faith and eternal optimism.

He was excellence in policing embodied, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at the service.

“There is no doubt because of his bravery and quick action, dozens of innocent lives were saved,” Herold said, addressing Talley’s family. “I hope this brings solace to you all in the years ahead.”

Nine other Boulder community members were killed at the King Soopers shooting, and Herold said Talley would be devastated by their loss.

He was the first officer to enter the grocery store at approximately 2:30 p.m., and Sgt. Adrian Drelles, Talley’s supervisor and friend, noted that after Talley was shot, no other civilians lost their lives.

Talley is a real life example of the good in the world, Drelles said.

“Eric has two speeds at work — talk-a-holic and honey badger,” Drelles said, to laughter in the crowd. “Eric was either talking everyone’s ear off or hard charging, and sometimes he was able to do both at the same time.”

Talley was the kind of person who responded to a call, even if he wasn’t needed, just to see if he could lend a hand or share an opinion — and then call Drelles after to tell him about it. A few weeks earlier, Drelles told Talley to limit his phone calls to 10 per shift, or once an hour. After agreeing, Talley proceeded to call him five minutes later to let him know he was going to the bathroom.

“That’s the kind of guy Eric was — his heart was so big he wanted to share it with the world. He had an unbelievable sense of humor and was always up for a good practical joke,” Drelles said.

While he kept a clear distinction about not bringing work home, the converse was not true, Drelles said. He frequently told stories about his family and it was clear how much he cherished his wife, Leah, and their seven children. He was an avid board game player, bringing in the most obscure of his family’s collection of more than 450 games to challenge his colleagues.

Policing was not Talley’s first career, but he left a career in information technology at 41 years old to become an officer because he felt a higher calling. Talley was a founding member of the Boulder Police Department’s drone program and believed the technology would help protect the public while keeping officers safe, Herold said.

Talley was fully present in all things, said family friend Chris Turner, whether it was making chores and cooking dinner more fun for his family or playing board games at a local senior center.

“Eric had this ability to make others feel better about themselves, to feel like they were a better person just by having been around him, by giving 100% of himself,” Turner said. You always knew what you were getting with Eric. All in, 100%.”