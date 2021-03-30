Winter Park extends ski season two weeks to May 9

Abundant snow over the past two months following a subpar start to winter will allow Winter Park Resort to extend its season two weeks to May 9, resort officials announced Tuesday.

Winter Park has received 79 inches of snow in March and 306 inches for the season, according to a Winter Park news release. The extension of the season will apply to trails on the Mary Jane side of the resort.

Winter Park generally closes during the last week of April or first week of May. Last year, it closed on March 15, along with all other Colorado resorts, because of COVID-19. The resort is at slightly above its average snowpack, according to OpenSnow, an independent site that tracks snow data and compiles mountain weather forecasts for skiers and riders.

Winter Park spokeswoman Jen Miller said the resort’s latest closing date in recent times was May 25, in the 1997-98 season, and since then the resort has closed in May only three times.

Last week, Winter Park announced that reservations would not be required for the remainder of the season.

A few other resorts previously announced one-week extensions. Those include Beaver Creek and Keystone (April 11), Vail (April 18) and Snowmass (April 25).

