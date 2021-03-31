Boulder County Crisis Fund exceeds $1 million in donations

The Boulder County Crisis Fund has topped $1 million in donations, barely a week after the Community Foundation announced its establishment in the wake of the mass shooting at King Soopers.

That $1 million has been raised by 9,300 donors, the majority of whom are individuals, according to Community Foundation CEO Tatiana Hernandez. She said there was no question that the Community Foundation would form a fund to support the community in the aftermath of the March 22 tragedy in which 10 people were killed, but that the positive response has been overwhelming.

“In a way, no, I wasn’t surprised. We are a loving and generous community,” Hernandez said. “What we did not expect was the outpouring of support across the state and the country.”

The fund has identified three main categories of recipients: the victims and their families, those directly affected and the broader community. The largest portion will go toward the victims and their families, though the specific percentage has yet to be decided.

Hernandez said the foundation is forming an advisory committee to determine how to divvy up money from the Boulder County Crisis Fund but will be cognizant of any donations that were specifically designated for victims’ families or some other purpose.

Since the Community Foundation does not provide direct support, it is working closely with the Colorado Healing Fund and the Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance to ensure the money is distributed properly to those in greatest need.

It’s hard to say how long the fund will remain open and available for donations, but Hernandez said the Community Foundation is considering it and taking into account the fact that the needs may change with time and will undoubtedly be long-term.

“What we do know is that trauma can take time to surface, and so the needs of our community … aren’t time bound,” she said.

The Community Foundation is working with the Colorado Healing Fund, which was developed by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office to provide a secure way to donate to victims of mass casualty crime in Colorado. Although some of the Boulder County Crisis Fund will go to that cause, the Colorado Healing Fund also is raising money to support those affected.

The Colorado Healing Fund announced on Tuesday that it had raised $1.32 million from individual donors as well as a $1 million commitment from King Soopers and an additional $400,000 from dozens of corporate and foundation donors. King Soopers also is hosting an in-store fundraiser for the fund.

“Your generosity made it possible to distribute an incredible amount of funding only one week after the Boulder Supermarket Tragedy,” Healing Fund board member Cynthia Coffman stated in a news release.

“We hope to help relieve the financial pressure on victims’ families so they can focus on planning final tributes, telling their loved ones’ stories and celebrating their lives.”

Want to donate?

To donate, go to commfound.org/crisisfund.