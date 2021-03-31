GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Edgewise Therapeutics closes out surprise IPO…

Business

Edgewise Therapeutics closes out surprise IPO with $202.4M raised

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: EWTX) raised $202.4 million in funding from its confidentially filed initial public offering last week, marking the maximum it could have received from the event.

The Boulder developer of genetic therapies for muscular disorders said in a statement that all 12.65 million of shares that were offered to the public were purchased, along with all 1.65 million shares that were reserved for the IPO’s underwriters to purchase at their discretion.

The company did not specify how much of that total will be deducted to cover underwriting fees and other expenses.

Edgewise kicked off the IPO on Friday after confidentially filing to go public in early March. While the new stocks were priced at $16 per share, the company’s stock price at the market never dipped below $26.10 per share.

The end of the IPO marks a wave contributing to a tsunami of millions of dollars being poured into biotech companies going public in the area. Biodesix Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX) raised $72 million out of its $79 million target last November, and SomaLogic Inc. announced this week that it plans to go public via a special purpose acquisition company deal that would add up to $651 million in cash to its books.

Meanwhile, Fort Collins-based Cytocom Inc. is in the middle of acquiring Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLI) in a reverse merger expected to close this spring.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Southeast Denver Senior Communities

    Looking for a home in south Denver? Fred Smith is the Realtor you want to know… he’s lived in the...
  2. The Specialty Foods Store

    You already know Your Butcher, Frank for their full-service deli and fine meats. But did you know they are an...
  3. The Patrick Dolan Team

    Buying or selling a home is the largest financial investment most people ever make. That’s why it’s so important to...
  4. The Center Of The Beer Universe

    You may think of Twin Peaks Liquor as your favorite neighborhood store (they are!). But many just know them as...
  5. A Lasting Tribute To A Veteran

    Landmark Monuments helps families who want to pay a lasting tribute to a veteran. They will assist your family in...