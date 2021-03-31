Final night of Boulder’s Flagstaff star illumination is Thursday

Thursday will be the final night the star on Flagstaff Mountain will be lit in honor of the victims of the mass shooting at the south Boulder King Soopers.

The Boulder Chamber of Commerce lit the star on the evening of the March 22 shooting, keeping it lit for 10 days to honor the 10 people who were killed: Tralona Bartkowiak, Suzanne Fountain, Teri Leiker, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray, Rikki Olds, Neven Stanisic, Denny Stong, Eric Talley and Jody Waters.

To protect the open space around the star and maintain public health guidelines, the chamber and city are asking community members to avoid hiking and gathering in the area.

The Boulder star, installed in 1947, is typically lit to commemorate the holidays. It also was illuminated from March 23 to May last year as a show of community support during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.