FNBO directs $122K in donations to Colorado community groups

First National Bank of Omaha has awarded a total of $862,000 in impact grants to 49 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.

Alec Gorynski, vice president of community development and corporate philanthropy, said the grants support programs related to affordable housing and neighborhood stability, as well as entrepreneurship and small business development.

“At FNBO, we envision a future where all our communities are strong and successful. We understand that in order to achieve that vision, every individual must have access to the tools, resources and opportunities that help them improve their overall financial wellbeing,” Gorynski said in a press release. “That’s why our impact grant program focuses on the long-term success of our communities by directing our investments to community partners who are working to create positive outcomes in areas that will have the greatest impacts on financial wellbeing.”

In Colorado, FNBO awarded $122,000 in grants to nine organizations. Here are the area recipients:

$10,000 – Flatirons Habitat for Humanity (Boulder): Supports the construction of six affordable housing units in the Boulder area.

$10,000 – Habitat for Humanity of the St. Vrain Valley (Longmont): Supports the construction of a duplex to house two low-income families.

$12,000 – Loveland Habitat for Humanity (Loveland): Supports the construction of six affordable housing units.

