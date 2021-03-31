GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Rush Bowls continues expansion

Business

Rush Bowls continues expansion

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Rush Bowls, the Boulder-based fast-casual restaurant chain known for its meals-in-a-bowl concept, launched eight new locations last year and has its sights set on a dozen or more in 2021.

The company, registered to WLR Industries Inc., has restaurants in Colorado, Utah, Arkansas, Connecticut, Texas, Washington, D.C., Arizona, Michigan and South Carolina.

It’s targeting 14 to 16 new operations in Minnesota, Indiana, Texas, Connecticut, Washington, Florida, California and Idaho, according to a Rush Bowls news release.

“People have become more and more interested in the health benefits of our bowls, smoothies and other products, and we will continue to meet the demand for our healthy, on-the-go options,” Rush Bowls CEO Andrew Pudalov said in the release. “We are excited to bring Rush Bowls to new communities across the U.S. and to provide our customers with fulfilling, nutritious options that leave them feeling energized.”

Founded by Pudalov in 2004, Rush Bowls offers meals crafted from fruit, topped with organic granola and honey, and blended with protein, vitamins and other ingredients that promote a healthy lifestyle. Customers can choose from more than 40 bowls or smoothies made with fruit and vegetable bases.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

Lucas High

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Southeast Denver Senior Communities

    Looking for a home in south Denver? Fred Smith is the Realtor you want to know… he’s lived in the...
  2. The Specialty Foods Store

    You already know Your Butcher, Frank for their full-service deli and fine meats. But did you know they are an...
  3. The Patrick Dolan Team

    Buying or selling a home is the largest financial investment most people ever make. That’s why it’s so important to...
  4. The Center Of The Beer Universe

    You may think of Twin Peaks Liquor as your favorite neighborhood store (they are!). But many just know them as...
  5. A Lasting Tribute To A Veteran

    Landmark Monuments helps families who want to pay a lasting tribute to a veteran. They will assist your family in...