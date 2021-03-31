Rush Bowls continues expansion

Rush Bowls, the Boulder-based fast-casual restaurant chain known for its meals-in-a-bowl concept, launched eight new locations last year and has its sights set on a dozen or more in 2021.

The company, registered to WLR Industries Inc., has restaurants in Colorado, Utah, Arkansas, Connecticut, Texas, Washington, D.C., Arizona, Michigan and South Carolina.

It’s targeting 14 to 16 new operations in Minnesota, Indiana, Texas, Connecticut, Washington, Florida, California and Idaho, according to a Rush Bowls news release.

“People have become more and more interested in the health benefits of our bowls, smoothies and other products, and we will continue to meet the demand for our healthy, on-the-go options,” Rush Bowls CEO Andrew Pudalov said in the release. “We are excited to bring Rush Bowls to new communities across the U.S. and to provide our customers with fulfilling, nutritious options that leave them feeling energized.”

Founded by Pudalov in 2004, Rush Bowls offers meals crafted from fruit, topped with organic granola and honey, and blended with protein, vitamins and other ingredients that promote a healthy lifestyle. Customers can choose from more than 40 bowls or smoothies made with fruit and vegetable bases.

