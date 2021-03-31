GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Teen dies in head-on crash on Colo. 66 near Longmont

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect that the crash occurred near Longmont. 

A 16-year-old boy died Wednesday night following a head-on collision with a semi-truck Wednesday night on Colo. 66 just east of Longmont.

Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said the crash occurred at 7:36 p.m. on Colo. 66 near Pace Street. Cutler said the crash involved a sedan and a semi-truck carrying produce. The 16-year-old was driving the sedan and a 60-year-old woman was driving the semi-truck.

The teen was taken to a hospital, where Cutler said he was pronounced dead. Cutler said he was not sure whether the semi-truck driver was injured.

The crash shut down Colo. 66 between Pace Street and East County Line Road. Cutler said he expected the road to be closed until 11 p.m. or midnight Wednesday.

The crash is under investigation and no details about how it occurred were available Wednesday night.

Kelsey Hammon

