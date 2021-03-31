Yasso yogurt to commit large dollars to shooting relief fund

Yasso Inc., the manufacturer of Yasso frozen Greek yogurt in Boulder, will take several steps over the next two months to support the victims and families of people affected by the mass shooting at the King Soopers store on Table Mesa in Boulder March 22.

The company said in a press release that it would contribute $100,000 to the The Colorado Healing Fund. It also said that all proceeds through May 31 from the Yasso online store will be donated to the Colorado Healing Fund, and it will match all additional donations from local businesses to the fund up to $50,000.

“Last week, 10 people were going about their days and doing their jobs only to have their lives cut short by a monster. Boulder is our home and is a special community, often referred to as the “Boulder Bubble,” which makes this event even more shocking and tragic,” said Yasso CEO Craig Shiesley. “After spending the last week reflecting on the tragedy that occurred at King Soopers, our team has now moved to action to help support this community which we care for so fiercely.”

Yasso was founded by Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane.

