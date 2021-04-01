GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County COVID-19 vaccination clinic for…

News

Boulder County COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people with disabilities to immunize 500 Friday

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County will provide 500 COVID-19 vaccines to people with disabilities on Friday.

The vaccination clinic for people with disabilities is full after organizations reached out to help people sign up, said Angela Simental, Boulder County Public Health’s interim communications manager.

The clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Boulder County Fairground Exhibit Hall, 9595 Nelson Road in Longmont, according to Boulder County Public Health news release.

The clinic is hosted in partnership between Boulder County Public Health; Imagine!, a nonprofit disability service; and Association For Community Living, a nonprofit that provides community resources and advocacy for people with the disabilities, the release said.

Those who get the vaccine Friday will be scheduled for a clinic at the end of the month, where they will receive their second shot, Simental said.

Kelsey Hammon

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Southeast Denver Senior Communities

    Looking for a home in south Denver? Fred Smith is the Realtor you want to know… he’s lived in the...
  2. The Specialty Foods Store

    You already know Your Butcher, Frank for their full-service deli and fine meats. But did you know they are an...
  3. The Patrick Dolan Team

    Buying or selling a home is the largest financial investment most people ever make. That’s why it’s so important to...
  4. The Center Of The Beer Universe

    You may think of Twin Peaks Liquor as your favorite neighborhood store (they are!). But many just know them as...
  5. A Lasting Tribute To A Veteran

    Landmark Monuments helps families who want to pay a lasting tribute to a veteran. They will assist your family in...