Boulder County COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people with disabilities to immunize 500 Friday

Boulder County will provide 500 COVID-19 vaccines to people with disabilities on Friday.

The vaccination clinic for people with disabilities is full after organizations reached out to help people sign up, said Angela Simental, Boulder County Public Health’s interim communications manager.

The clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Boulder County Fairground Exhibit Hall, 9595 Nelson Road in Longmont, according to Boulder County Public Health news release.

The clinic is hosted in partnership between Boulder County Public Health; Imagine!, a nonprofit disability service; and Association For Community Living, a nonprofit that provides community resources and advocacy for people with the disabilities, the release said.

Those who get the vaccine Friday will be scheduled for a clinic at the end of the month, where they will receive their second shot, Simental said.