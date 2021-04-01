GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County crews fighting wildland fire near Gross Dam

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder County emergency crews are responding to a small wildland fire near Gross Dam Reservoir, according to scanner traffic.

Crews on scene initially described the fire as a one-acre “creeping” fire, but then indicated there might be two fires, one two acres in size and the other a quarter-acre in size.

Scanner traffic indicated crews on scene believed they had the fires contained and would not need to issue any evacuations.

The U.S. Forest Service is the lead agency on the fire.

This story will be updated.

