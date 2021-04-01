Celebration of life for King Soopers’ shooting victim Rikki Olds to be held next week in Boulder

The family of Rikki Olds, one of the victims of the mass shooting at a south Boulder King Soopers, will hold a celebration of life next week for the 25-year-old.

The family will host a viewing at Crist Mortuary, 3395 Penrose Place, in Boulder tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight, according to a spokesperson for the family.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday there will be a celebration of life service at Boulder Valley Christian Church, 7100 S. Boulder Road.

Both the viewing and the service will be open to the public and will be streamed live online.

Olds was one of 10 people killed in the March 22 shooting at King Soopers, 3600 Table Mesa Drive. Olds was born in Lafayette and graduated from Centaurus High School in 2013 and was hired by King Soopers in early 2016.