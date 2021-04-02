GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Allbirds opening first Colorado shoe store in Boulder

Allbirds Inc., a New Zealand-founded maker of casual wool footwear, soon will open its first Colorado retail location in Boulder.

The company signed a lease to take over a 2,550-square-foot storefront at 1218 Pearl St., the space formerly occupied by outdoor retailer Red Fox Outdoor Equipment.

Ronan Truesdale of Keys Commercial Real Estate LLC represented landlord Cassio and Cassio LLC in the lease, according to a Keys Commercial news release. Erik Christopher of SRS Realty Estate Partners represented Allbirds.

Allbirds expects to open the Boulder shop around June, Keys Commercial president Geoffrey Keys told BizWest.

Lucas High

