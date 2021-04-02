Boulder County maintains indoor mask order as governor announces amended order

Gov. Jared Polis’ announcement Friday about an amended mask order won’t change Boulder County’s current mask order, which mandates that people wear a mask in indoor public places, regardless of their vaccine status.

The 31 counties under Level Green on the state’s COVID-19 dial will be able to loosen mask requirements under the governor’s newly amended 30-day mask order, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Counties at Level Blue and higher will be required to wear masks in indoor public settings when 10 or more unvaccinated individuals or individuals of unknown vaccination status are present.

Boulder County remains at Level Yellow. Residents should abide by the county’s order, said Angela Simental, Boulder County Public Health interim communications manager. Simental said public health officials support the decision to continue masking and that the announcement doesn’t change or affect the county’s mask order. The county’s order does require people in indoor public places to wear a mask regardless of their vaccine status.

“Boulder county will be keeping a mask order in place for all indoor public places,” Simental said. “Today, based on increasing vaccinations particularly among our vulnerable population the board of health approved removing outdoor requirements for masking. While masks are still required in all indoor public spaces, outdoor masks are no longer required. However, BCPH still recommends wearing masks whenever social distancing cannot (be) maintained outside.”

The state’s current mask order is set to expire Saturday, with the new order taking effect Sunday. Across Colorado, Polis said in the release, one in 207 people are currently contagious with COVID-19. He said an estimated 27% of Coloradans are immune through either vaccination or prior infection.

“By continuing to wear our masks in public indoor settings around others, we can safely enjoy the activities we love and keep our economy open,” Polis said in the release. “Every community has been impacted differently by this pandemic, and we want to ensure this order is reflective of that. We’re almost there, Colorado, but we need to keep this up just a little bit longer.”

The governor’s order says counties with one-week disease incidence rates in excess of 35 per 100,000, which are known on the Dial 3.0 as blue, yellow, orange, red, and purple counties, masks must also be worn in all public indoor settings when 10 or more unvaccinated individuals or individuals of unknown vaccination status are present.

Residents in Level Green counties will need to wear masks in schools, including extracurricular activities, child care centers, indoor children’s camps, public-facing state government facilities, congregate care facilities, prisons, jails, emergency medical and other health care settings, and personal services and limited health care settings, according to the order.

The number of new cases reported in Boulder County on Friday bring the county’s total case number to 20,888, according to Boulder County Public Health’s dashboard. The death toll remained at 250 people. There were 25 people in Boulder County’s hospitals because of COVID-19 on Friday — one fewer than the number reported Thursday in hospitals. There were five COVID-19 patients discharged on Friday. There have been a total of 706 residents hospitalized because of COVID-19.

The release said the number of counties that are currently in Level Green is 31, representing a population of 238,286 Coloradans. The number of counties in Levels Blue, Yellow, Orange, or Red is 33 representing a population of 5,525,690.

School cases

The University of Colorado Boulder reported Friday that during testing Thursday, there were 15 positive tests found out of 217 diagnostic tests and 1,717 monitoring tests. There were 22 on-campus isolation spaces in use, which is roughly 4% of the campus’ isolation reserve. Since Jan. 4, there have been 571 positive test results.

The Boulder Valley School District reported 12 active cases and 122 quarantines among 120 students and two staff members, according to the district’s online dashboard.

In the St. Vrain Valley School District there were 35 active student cases, the district’s dashboard showed. Throughout the school year, there have been 1,030 cases among 784 students and 246 staff. The district, which updates its quarantine data Friday, said that there were 230 quarantines among 222 students and eight staff.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there were 465,330 cases and that 25,689 people have been hospitalized. There have been 6,253 deaths because of COVID-19. The state reported a total 6,118 deaths among cases. Out of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, there have been 2,738,972 people tested.

Boulder Valley School District cases, quarantines

BVSD elementary schools

Emerald: 1 active case

Superior: 1 active case; 29 students quarantined

BVSD middle schools

Manhattan: 1 active case; 8 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

Boulder: 1 active case; 8 student quarantines

Centaurus: 1 active case

Fairview: 3 active cases; 41 student quarantines

Monarch: 1 active case; 14 students and 1 staff quarantined

BVSD athletics

Fairview: 1 active case; 11 students and 1 staff quarantined

Peak to Peak: 1 active case; 6 students quarantined

Other:

Transpo- Lafayette: 1 active case; 3 students quarantined

St. Vrain Valley School District cases and quarantines

SVVSD elementary school

Alpine: 1 student quarantined

Black Rock: 2 student cases; 28 student quarantined

Blue Mountain: 2 student cases; 2 student quarantined

Burlington: 1 student case

Central: 1 student case; 1 student quarantined

Eagle Crest: 8 student quarantined

Erie: 2 student and 1 staff quarantined

Fall River: 2 students quarantined

Grand View: 2 students quarantined

Hygiene: 1 staff quarantined

Indian Peaks: 1 staff quarantined

Legacy: 2 students quarantined

Lyons: 1 student quarantined

Mead: 1 student quarantine

Northridge: 2 students quarantined

Red Hawk: 2 student cases; 33 students quarantined

Rocky Mountain: 3 students quarantined

Sanborn: 2 students quarantined

SVVSD middle school

Altona: 2 student cases; 1 student quarantine

Erie: 4 student cases; 7 students quarantined

Longs Peak: 2 students quarantined

Mead: 2 students quarantined

Trail Ridge: 3 students quarantined

Westview: 7 students quarantined

SVVSD high school

Erie: 9 student cases; 35 students quarantined

Frederick: 1 student case; 5 students quarantined

Longmont: 1 student case; 2 students quarantined

Mead: 5 student cases; 18 students and 1 staff quarantined

Niwot: 2 students quarantined

Olde Columbine: 1 student quarantined

Silver Creek: 2 student cases; 22 students quarantined

Skyline: 1 student case; 2 students quarantined

Other