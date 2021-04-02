Boulder County to test audible emergency sirens Monday

The Boulder County Office of Emergency Management will test the countywide emergency sirens beginning at 10 a.m. Monday and again at 7 p.m. Should Boulder County experience severe weather during one of the planned audible tests, the siren tests for that day may be canceled.

Siren tests ensure that all systems and procedures are working correctly during the season of peak flood danger and are in no way related to COVID-19. The tests also promote public awareness of the warning sirens throughout Boulder County. Sirens are meant to reach people that are outside, not indoors.

All Boulder County sirens undergo weekly tests throughout the year, using a software program that performs a “silent” test. Erie’s outdoor warning notification sirens are located at Station 6 (Erie Parkway and Bonanza Drive in the Grandview neighborhood) and South Erie Station 8 (located in Vista Ridge) thanks to a partnership with Mountain View Fire Rescue.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management manages coordination and testing of the countywide network of outdoor sirens. Boulder County Communications manages the sirens’ activation and is responsible for dispatching all emergency communications for the Town of Erie.

To listen to an audio sample of the warning, learn what you should do in the event of a real siren emergency, and more, visit erieco.gov/379/Outdoor-Warning-Sirens. For updated information about testing, visit BoulderOEM.com.