Boulder investment firm raises $1.25B for green-tech investments

FILE – This July 16, 2013 file photo shows a street sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, as investors close out a brutal month of March. The S&P 500 is headed for its biggest quarterly decline since the last quarter of 2008.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Vision Ridge Partners LLC has raised about $1.25 billion to invest through its latest sustainability-focused investment fund.

The fund was originally set at a $1 billion target, according to records with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm said it raised the cap by $250 million due to oversubscriptions and demand to buy into the round.

A disclosure filing for the round has not been filed with the SEC as of Thursday afternoon.

Vision Ridge focuses its investments on companies developing clean infrastructure replacements for existing emissions producers. Some of its target areas include advancing renewable energy sources and power storage, electrifying cars and boats and building out charging stations, promoting sustainable sources of agriculture and supporting water conservation technology.

The firm plans to issue the newly-raised capital to between eight and 12 companies with investment sizes between $75 million and $175 million.

“The shift around the globe to sustainability is inevitable, and we believe the economics of the underlying investments work,” managing partner Reuben Munger said in a statement.

The firm did not respond to a request for further details on the round Thursday.

The latest round is just larger than the prior two rounds combined, with Sustainable Asset Fund I having $430 million in committed capital and Sustainable Asset Fund II having a total of $770 million in direct and co-committed capital.

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

