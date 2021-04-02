GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU Boulder police investigate rec center burglary

NewsColorado News

CU Boulder police investigate rec center burglary

Photos of a suspect in a burglary at the University of Colorado Boulder Recreation Center on March 31, 2021. (University of Colorado Boulder Police Department)
Photos of a suspect in a burglary at the University of Colorado Boulder Recreation Center on March 31, 2021. (University of Colorado Boulder Police Department)
By | For the Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place at the CU Boulder Recreation Center on Wednesday.

Photos of a suspect in a burglary at the University of Colorado Boulder Recreation Center on March 31, 2021. (University of Colorado Boulder Police Department)

The suspect entered the rec center, located at 1855 Pleasant St. about 2:30 p.m., by providing false information to staff. The suspect proceeded to ransack and steal backpacks from hallway cubbies while taking credit cards and cash.

One credit card was used to purchase over $400 in Visa gift cards at a nearby convenience store.

CUPD believes the suspect may also be involved in a similar case at the rec center on Monday.

Anyone with information regarding the crime should contact CUPD at 303-492-6666. To report information anonymously, go to bit.ly/2QTFvJn.

Jasmine Kabiri

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Southeast Denver Senior Communities

    Looking for a home in south Denver? Fred Smith is the Realtor you want to know… he’s lived in the...
  2. The Specialty Foods Store

    You already know Your Butcher, Frank for their full-service deli and fine meats. But did you know they are an...
  3. The Patrick Dolan Team

    Buying or selling a home is the largest financial investment most people ever make. That’s why it’s so important to...
  4. The Center Of The Beer Universe

    You may think of Twin Peaks Liquor as your favorite neighborhood store (they are!). But many just know them as...
  5. A Lasting Tribute To A Veteran

    Landmark Monuments helps families who want to pay a lasting tribute to a veteran. They will assist your family in...