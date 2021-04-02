Native American Rights fund buys Boulder office space

The Native American Rights Fund, a nonprofit legal organization specializing in defending the rights of Native American tribes and people, purchased an office building last month at 250 Arapahoe Ave. in unincorporated Boulder County.

The group bought the property from Settlers Fortress LLC, an entity registered to a residential address in Boulder for $7.69 million.

NARF operates out of a headquarters building at 1506 Broadway in Boulder.

It’s unclear what the organization intends to do with the more than 19,000-square-foot Arapahoe Avenue space built in 1973, which last traded in 2018 for just more than $6 million.

“We are not making any public announcements about this matter at this time,” a NARF spokeswoman said in an email, declining to comment further.

It appears that NARF still owns the Broadway office space. As of Friday afternoon, no sales at that property had been recorded by Boulder County.

