CU Buffs’ Sage Hurta breaks record in 800

Colorado track and field senior Sage Hurta made history again Saturday evening in Phoenix, lowering her own 800 school record to 2:00.62 at the GCU Antelope Invitational and etching her name in the NCAA record books.

Hurta’s mark is tied for 10th in NCAA history in the women’s outdoor 800 and is the fastest outdoor time in collegiate history since the 2017 NCAA Championships between record holder Raevyn Rogers of Oregon and Ohio Northern’s Emily Richards in 2017.

When asked on her race and Olympic trials qualifying mark, Hurta said, “My 2:00.99 from 2019 fell on the first day of the qualifying window for the Olympic trials. As of right now that time will still be honored, so I’ve had the trials in my back pocket for a while now. That being said, I’m pleased to bring my time down. Today really felt like a season opener, which I think bodes well for the rest of the year.”

Hurta’s mark is the second Olympic Trials qualifier for the Buffs in the past two days, joining Eduardo Herrera’s national-leading mark in the 5,000 from last night.

She wasn’t the only CU record book performer as Jonathan Horton and Josh Ramos both posted CU top-10 marks in the half mile. Horton finished third in 1:50.27, moving him from 10th to third on CU’s top-10 list, while Ramos ran 1:51.00 which is good for seventh in CU history. Close behind them in eighth was Ryan Lindrud in 1:52.48, on the cusp of cracking the top-10.

At the same meet in Phoenix, Annie Hill placed second in the 1,500 in 4:24.49, while freshmen Alisa Meraz-Fishbein placed sixth in 4:30.97 and Whitney Valenti ran 4:31.81 for eighth. Olivia Brooks finished 15th, while Shaw Powell ran 3:45.37 to finish fourth for the men.

A majority of the Buffaloes competing today were at CSU for the Doug Max Invitational. Kyla Christopher-Moody joined the women’s 1,500 placing, winning the race in 4:38.07. The CU women also won the women’s 100 hurdles with Tamia Badal taking the crown in 14.01 while Jada Green came in second in 14.20.

The men’s squad had one winner with Garrett Nelson taking the time over teammate Kellen Monestime in the 400 hurdles in 53.42 and 53.98, respectfully.

Other top marks came from Jaida Drame and Kara Lucyk in the 400 in 56.00 and 56.60, respectfully, along with Avery McMullen and Allie Routledge placing third and fourth in the high jump with a clearance of 1.66 meters (5-5.25). Nick Bianco had a busy day but placed third in the pole vault with a jump of 4.72 meters (15-5.75), just two inches from cracking the CU top-10.

Colorado also continued action at the Hayward Premiere in the throws, with Dominique Williams taking the best place at fourth in the men’s shot in 14.77 meters (48-5.5).

The Buffaloes continue action tonight with Ramos, Lindrud, Powell and Horton running a men’s 4×400 before the late night 10,000s go off at 10:40 p.m. MT and 11:20 p.m. MT. Kaitlynn Barthell, Elizabeth Constien and Emily Covert will form the women’s 10k group while the men consist of Alec Hornecker, Ryan Robinson, Austin Vancil, Paxton Smith, Ethan Powell and Josh Torres.