CU volleyball ends season with road loss at USC

SportsCollege Sports

CU volleyball ends season with road loss at USC

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

LOS ANGELES — For the first time since the 2007 season and only the second time ever, the Colorado volleyball team failed to win a match on the road in 2021.

Though the team finished 8-12 overall, that fact was fully realized after the Buffaloes were swept by USC on Saturday afternoon, 3-0, to wrap up the shortened season.

CU hit just .151 against USC in the 25-20, 25-16, 27-25 decision — though Sterling Parker did have nine kills without an error and hit .474. Leah Clayton added six kills, and Jenna Ewert had 19 assists to lead the team in the loss. The Buffs also had trouble with USC’s service game, where the Trojans racked up nine aces.

“We struggled offensively today… our first touch needed to be better,” CU head coach Jess Mahoney said. “I thought we executed the defensive game plan well.

“I’m proud of our team for their effort and grit during this past year. They were disciplined and stayed within our bubble and stayed healthy through the entire season. I am especially appreciative of our support staff for supporting our athletes and allowing them to compete this season.”

USC finished 7-8.

USC 3, Colorado 0Colorado      20    16    25USC             25     25    27

LeadersKills — CU: Parker, Sterling (9), Clayton, Leah (6), Fara, Rachael (3); USC: Schirmer, Brooklyn (14), Weske, Emilia (11), Botkin, Brooke (10).Aces — CU: DeLuzio, Brynna (1), Schneggenburger, Jill (1); USC: Denny, Candice (3), Botkin, Brooke (3), Lazaro, Raquel (2).Blocks — CU: Parker, Sterling (4), Hart, Meegan (3), Fara, Rachael (3); USC: Gryka, Aleksandra (4), Denny, Candice (2), Weske, Emilia (2).Assists — CU: Ewert, Jenna (19), DeLuzio, Brynna (2), Clayton, Leah (1); USC: Lazaro, Raquel (38), Theriot, Sophia (6), Botkin, Brooke (1).Digs — CU: DeLuzio, Brynna (10), Ewert, Jenna (7), Clayton, Leah (6); USC: Lazaro, Raquel (13), Botkin, Brooke (11), Theriot, Sophia (11).

