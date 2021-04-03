GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

One dead in east Boulder County paramotor crash

Local News

One dead in east Boulder County paramotor crash

By | klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

One person is dead after a paramotor, or a powered paraglider, crashed near North 119th Street and Arapahoe Road about 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the Boulder County Sherriff’s Office.

Emergency dispatchers first received calls of the crash at 5:57 p.m., said spokesperson Carrie Haverfield. The location is just west of the Erie Municipal Airport.

Paramotors are a form of aviation in which the pilot wears a back-mounted motor with a propeller, providing enough thrust to take off using a paraglider.

Few details about the crash were available late Saturday, though Haverfield said the Boulder County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene after first responders performed CPR. The coroner’s office will identify the deceased person and aviation authorities will investigate the crash, Haverfield said.

There is no indication that the paramotor crashed into a road or building, Haverfield said. No information about the cause of the crash was available.

Katie Langford

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Southeast Denver Senior Communities

    Looking for a home in south Denver? Fred Smith is the Realtor you want to know… he’s lived in the...
  2. The Specialty Foods Store

    You already know Your Butcher, Frank for their full-service deli and fine meats. But did you know they are an...
  3. The Patrick Dolan Team

    Buying or selling a home is the largest financial investment most people ever make. That’s why it’s so important to...
  4. The Center Of The Beer Universe

    You may think of Twin Peaks Liquor as your favorite neighborhood store (they are!). But many just know them as...
  5. A Lasting Tribute To A Veteran

    Landmark Monuments helps families who want to pay a lasting tribute to a veteran. They will assist your family in...