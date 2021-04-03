One dead in east Boulder County paramotor crash

One person is dead after a paramotor, or a powered paraglider, crashed near North 119th Street and Arapahoe Road about 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the Boulder County Sherriff’s Office.

Emergency dispatchers first received calls of the crash at 5:57 p.m., said spokesperson Carrie Haverfield. The location is just west of the Erie Municipal Airport.

Paramotors are a form of aviation in which the pilot wears a back-mounted motor with a propeller, providing enough thrust to take off using a paraglider.

Few details about the crash were available late Saturday, though Haverfield said the Boulder County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene after first responders performed CPR. The coroner’s office will identify the deceased person and aviation authorities will investigate the crash, Haverfield said.

There is no indication that the paramotor crashed into a road or building, Haverfield said. No information about the cause of the crash was available.