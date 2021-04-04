Barton, Hansen lift CU Buffs soccer over Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — A goal from sophomore Tessa Barton and seven saves from goalkeeper Dani Hansen helped Colorado to the weekend split, earning a 1-0 victory over Oregon at Papè Field on Sunday.

The win moves Colorado to 7-5-1 on the season and 3-4-1 in the Pac-12. The Buffs registered only two shots on goal, but they only needed Barton’s first of the season in the 64th minute to pick up the win.

“I am proud of this group,” CU coach Danny Sanchez said. “We had a disappointing result on Friday, but not necessarily disappointing performances. After a tough result late on Friday to turn around 11 a.m. on Sunday against a very good Oregon team on a five-game unbeaten streak is a great result for us on the road.”

Hansen stopped all seven shots she faced from the Ducks, picking up her fifth shutout of the season. Oregon (5-4-4, 3-3-2 Pac-12) outshot the Buffs 17-10 on the afternoon and held an 8-0 advantage in corner kicks.

“We didn’t create a ton of chances, but I thought our ball movement in the midfield was better,” Sanchez noted. “I thought we’re still a little impatient when we got into the final third but got a great goal from Tessa. After that, we were defending, which we expect to do at the point. I’m pleased to get the goal. It’s like a broken record by now, but it’s tough to score in this league.”