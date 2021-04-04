Boulder County reports 88 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Boulder County on Sunday reported 88 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths or hospitalizations.

To date, Boulder County Public Health has reported 21,069 cases. The death toll remains at 250 people. As of Friday, there were 25 people in Boulder County’s hospitals due to COVID-19. There have been 706 residents who have been hospitalized because of the virus.

The University of Colorado Boulder reported on its online dashboard that there were 18 positive test results found during testing Friday out of 141 diagnostic tests and 1,307 monitoring tests. There were 22 on-campus isolation spaces in use, which is 4% of the university’s isolation reserve. Since Jan. 4, there have been 589 positive test results found and 77,416 monitoring and 9,263 diagnostic tests. Throughout the school year, which started on Aug. 24, there have been 2,314 positive tests.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there were 468,121 cases and 25,766 hospitalizations. There have been 6,253 deaths due to COVID-19. The state reported 6,126 deaths among cases. Out of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, there have been 2,751,634 people tested.