Boulder County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths or hospitalizations

Editor’s note: The story below has been updated to correctly identify increases and decreases seen in COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data.

Boulder County Public Health on Monday reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in over three weeks and no additional hospitalizations.

The 76 new cases bring the county’s total cases to 21,145 and the county’s hospitalizations remain unchanged at 706, with 23 residents currently hospitalized with coronavirus. Ten residents were discharged Monday after receiving COVID-19 treatment. The number of resident deaths remains at 250 for the 25th day. The county also reported the seven-day average positivity rate is 5.9%.

BCPH also reported Monday that there have been 54,125 Boulder County residents who have received a partial COVID-19 Moderna or Pfizer vaccination dose, which is 19.7% of the county’s eligible population. Another 69,581 people have been fully vaccinated with both doses, which also now includes the one-shot Johnson & Johnson shot and accounts for 25.4% of the county’s eligible population. A total of 123,706, or 45.1% of residents, have been given at least one coronavirus vaccine dose in Boulder County.

Since last Sunday, the county recorded 17,481 partial doses of the COVID-19 Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations and 6,981 full course vaccinations, which now includes the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccine data from Monday will be available Thursday.

Of the 4,328 COVID-19 cases reported in Boulder County since Jan. 3 through Sunday, 3,077 involved residents who identified as white, another 988 affected people who identified as Latino and the remaining 263 cases were associated with those who identified as another non-white and non-Latino race. Data about the racial identities of the 76 residents whose cases were reported Monday will be available Thursday.

Of the 561 COVID-19 cases reported in Boulder County last week, 337 involved residents who identified as white, another 63 affected people who identified as Latino and 25 cases were associated with those who identified as another non-white and non-Latino race. The remaining 136 cases were unclassified races with data for those cases still processing.

County data updated Monday also showed the following demographic breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths, hospitalizations and cases in the county. The data for demographic breakdown of deaths is unchanged as there have not been any reported COVID-19 deaths in Boulder County for nearly a month.

The demographic breakdown of cases is:

White/non-Latino, 62.3%; a 0.7 percentage-point increase from March 25 data;

Latino, 32.6%; a 0.5 percentage-point decrease from March 25 data;

Asian, 2.5%;

Black, 1.0%;

American Indian/Alaskan Native, 0.3%;

Other/non-Latino, nonwhite, 1.3%.

The demographic breakdown of deaths is:

White/non-Latino, 75.9%, a 0.1 percentage-point increase from March 25 data;

Latino, 17.5%, a 0.1 percentage-point decrease from March 25 data;

Asian, 4.4%;

Black, 0.9%;

American Indian/Alaskan Native, 0%;

Other/non-Latino, nonwhite, 1.3%.

The demographic breakdown of hospitalization is:

White/non-Latino, 54.2%, a 0.5 percentage-point increase from March 25 data;

Latino, 39.1%, a 0.4 percentage-point decrease from March 25 data;

Asian, 4.2%, a 0.1 percentage-point increase from March 25 data;

Black, 1.3%, a 0.1 percentage-point decrease from March 25 data;

American Indian/Alaskan Native, 0.4%, a 0.1 percentage-point decrease from March 25 data;

Other/non-Latino, nonwhite, 0.7%, a 0.1 percentage-point decrease from March 25 data.

Of the 561 cases reported last week, 260 cases were identified as Boulder residents; 155 cases were identified as Longmont residents; 75 cases came from Lafayette, Louisville or Superior residents; and 71 were identified in residents in other smaller municipalities or unincorporated areas of Boulder County. Data for where cases came from this week will be available next Monday.

The county also reported there have been no coronavirus cases reported at a long-term care facility since the start of April, while 10 were reported in March and 44 were reported in February.

The University of Colorado Boulder did not update its dashboard Monday. During testing on Friday, there were 18 positive test results from 141 diagnostic tests and 1,307 monitoring tests. The dashboard showed 22 of the university’s isolation spaces were in use, which is 4% of the space reserved for quarantines. Since the start of spring testing Jan. 4, there have been 589 positive results from 9,263 diagnostic tests and 77,416 monitoring tests. Since the start of the spring semester the university has used an isolation space 371 times. The university also reported that 1,232 persons associated with the university have been fully vaccinated.

Boulder Valley School District updated its dashboard Monday. The district reported 18 active cases with 236 students and three staff members in quarantine.

The St. Vrain Valley School District reported on its dashboard Monday 24 active cases, split between 24 students and zero for staff members.

Data updated Monday shows that of the county’s cases, 7,967 involved Boulder residents, and 7,104 have involved Longmont residents. There have been 1,693 cases in Lafayette residents, 941 in Louisville residents, 434 in Superior residents, 547 in Erie residents, 70 in Lyons residents, 25 in Nederland residents and 1,848 in residents of unincorporated Boulder County. Cases have been confirmed in 84 people experiencing homelessness.

The rate of infection for Boulder residents is 7,482.6 per 100,000 people, data shows. In Longmont, the rate of infection is 7,354.3 per 100,000. In Lafayette, the rate is 5,523.1; in Louisville, the rate is 4,522.7; in Lyons, the rate is 3,419.6; in Erie, the rate is 4,625.4; in Superior, the rate is 3,318.6; in Nederland, the rate is 1,623.4; and in unincorporated Boulder County, the rate is 4,229.9.

Statewide, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there are 468,988 cases. There have been 6,126 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 6,262 deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 25,774 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, 2,755,782 people have been tested.

Vaccines administered in Boulder County

54,125 received a partial dose (includes Modern and Pfizer vaccines only)

69,581 received full vaccine (includes new Johnson & Johnson 1 dose shot)

123,706 received at least one dose

*Updated by the county on Mondays and Thursdays, and live every other Wednesday during the virtual BCPH COVID-19 community meetings

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

BVSD elementary schools

Emerald: 1 case; no reported quarantines

Flatirons: 1 case; 16 students quarantined

Lafayette: 1 case; 22 students quarantined

Monarch PK-8: 1 case; 26 students quarantined

Superior: 1 case; 29 students quarantined

Whittier: 1 case; 24 students quarantined

BVSD middle schools

Casey: 1 case; 12 students and 1 staff member quarantined

BVSD high schools

Boulder: 2 cases; 18 students quarantined

Centaurus: 1 case; no reported quarantines

Fairview: 3 cases; 41 students quarantined

Monarch: 2 cases; 20 students and 1 staff member quarantined

BVSD other departments/campuses

Manhattan Middle School of Arts: 2 cases; 14 students quarantined

Mapleton Early Childhood Center: 1 case; 14 students and 1 staff member quarantined

*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Black Rock: 2 student cases

Red Hawk: 2 student cases

Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 student case

Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 student case

SVVSD middle schools

Erie: 3 student cases

Mead: 1 student case

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 6 student cases

Mead: 4 student cases

Silver Creek: 2 student cases

Skyline: 1 student case

SVVSD other departments

LaunchED Virtual Academy: 1 student case

*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.