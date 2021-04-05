Builder sues Longmont hotel operator alleging unpaid bills

Hall-Irwin Corp., a Milliken-based construction company, is suing the owner of the new Hilton Garden Inn in Longmont, alleging that Longmont Harvest Junction Hospitality LLC owes more than $806,000 in unpaid bills.

The suit, filed this month in Boulder County District Court, claims the hotelier, which also operates as Cimarron Hospitality, is in breach of its construction contract with Hall-Irwin.

In February, the plaintiff recorded a mechanic’s lien against Cimarron, according to court documents.

As part of the suit, Hall-Irwin is seeking an order to foreclose on that lien. The suit — which includes as defendants other parties that may have a claim on the property: Wayne’s Electric Inc., Signature Communications Inc., Rexel Inc., Randy Kneebone Excavating and Trucking Inc., R-R Concrete LLC, American Sprinkler Inc., Air Mechanical Inc., Adams Bank and Trust and the Boulder County Public Trustee — also demands unspecified damages.

Cimarron Hospitality, representatives of which did not respond to requests for comment Monday, broke ground on the project on the northeast corner of Ken Pratt Boulevard and South Martin Street in March 2019, and the hotel opened late last year.

The 105-room Hilton Garden Inn is managed by St. Louis, Missouri-based Genuine Hospitality LLC.

