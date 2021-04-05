Conference on World Affairs kicks off 73rd event

University of Colorado Boulder’s 73rd Conference on World Affairs began Monday with discussions on sexism, racism, politics and data as more than 1,500 participants tuned in to watch and ask questions.

The conference is being held virtually this year but offers attendees a more robust virtual line up than 2020, when the event had to move abruptly online as the pandemic worsened and stay-at-home orders went into effect.

Microsoft executive Gavriella Schuster gave the opening keynote address this morning, discussing her experiences with sexism in the workplace and the need for allies.

Even in meetings just before the pandemic started, Schuster said, she was sometimes the only woman in a room full of men who did not listen to or acknowledge her ideas.

“I’m tired of being the only woman in the room without any allies,” she said. “I’m here to enlist you and hopefully recruit you into disrupting the system and pursuing gender equity.”

On one business trip, male executives would first speak to Schuster’s male colleague in meetings. Even though Schuster held a more senior position, the men would look to her male colleague to confirm what she said.

It was like wearing an invisibility cloak, Schuster said, and not the good kind like in the Harry Potter novels and movies. It felt the opposite of magical and empowering.

“How do you remove that invisibility cloak? Allyship,” she said. “What could you do to make someone more visible, to validate their ideas, to show them you value their perspective, to ask questions and try to understand their story?”

Equity is not just good for society, Schuster said, it’s also good for businesses.

“Empowering someone is about making sure that everyone’s voice is heard, it’s about making the invisible visible, by seeing people and hearing people and enabling people to bring their authentic selves to work,” she said.

Equity work is ultimately about all people who are marginalized, underrepresented or victimized because of who they are, Schuster said.

CU Boulder engineering instructor Janet Tsai joined the discussion to talk about a new course she’s teaching this spring called Design for Inclusion. Tsai said she felt called to action after protests against racism this summer and the impact of the pandemic over the past year.

The course asks students to look at how things can be designed with a bias, whether it’s a bias toward abled people when crosswalks don’t have ramps or bias based on where people live, like the failure of public utilities in Flint, Michigan, which lead to unsafe drinking water and a years-long public health crisis.

“So often we take the world for granted and don’t get a chance to analyze these things,” Tsai said. “A big part of the class has been (asking), what are the frameworks we use, how do we define problems and are their perspectives that are missing even in what we see? Once we start to see these things, then we can start to analyze them and then we can do something about them.”

All five of Monday’s events and events this week are live streamed and available for playback on CWA’s YouTube. For more information, visit colorado.edu/CWA.