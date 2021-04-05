GABF canceled in Denver for second year in a row

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

60,000 Great American Beer Festival attendees won't descend on the Colorado Convention Center this year

The Brewers Association hosted thousands of beer enthusiasts during the 36th Great American Beer Festival at Colorado Convention Center on Sept. 22, 2018. Attendees sample more than 4,000 different beers. (Hyoung Chang, The Denver Post)
By | jsexton@denverpost.com and | theknow@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
Six months ahead of the annual Great American Beer Festival in Denver, the Brewers Association has announced that it won’t take place again this year.

The national event typically draws some 60,000 attendees to Denver in early October and generates around $35 million in all for the local economy. But for the second year in a row, festivities will be scattered at individual breweries across the country, through specials and a GABF “passport” program that debuted last year.

“We are disappointed to cancel the festival portion of GABF for the second year in a row,” Bob Pease, president and CEO of Brewers Association, said in a release. “While we will miss celebrating with beer lovers and our craft brewing community, we are excited to continue with the GABF competition and national passport program this year. We look forward to convening in person for the festival’s 40th anniversary in 2022.”

Fans still looking to celebrate GABF in 2021 can tune in to the festival’s competition awards ceremony, which will still take place in September during the Brewers Association’s annual Craft Brewers Conference in Denver. And Denver Beer Week’s tastings and events will correspond with the CBC Sept. 9-12.

“We are optimistic that Denver will welcome the country’s largest beer celebration back in its truest form next year,” said Richard Scharf, president and CEO of Visit Denver, “and in the meantime, we are excited about the return of the Craft Brewers Conference this year, which will fill thousands of hotel rooms with beer enthusiasts from across the industry.”

