Business

InBank ramps up for new Boulder, NoCo operations with new hires

InBank plans to open a new loan production office in Boulder and is staffing up in preparation for expanding its services into the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado markets.

New hires include senior vice president  Adrianne Tracy, senior vice president Andrew Sauer, vice president Stephanie Miller, assistant vice president Zac Claeys and senior loan assistant Charlene Garcia.

“We are very excited to announce that we have added several senior bankers to our team as we continue to invest in the growth of InBank. This investment includes an established team in the Boulder market that will help us build-out our footprint in the Boulder and Northern Colorado area,” InBank CEO Ed Francis said in a statement. “We are currently securing space for a loan production office in Boulder with plans for full-service locations in the near future. This will allow us to support our existing clients in this market and attract new customers who are looking for a relationship-banking experience with local decision-making and experienced banking professionals who understand the nuances of business.”

InBank, which changed its name from International Bank in 2019, has been targeting the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado for several years.

The organization also opened a north Denver loan production office last year.

Bizwest Staff

