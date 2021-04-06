GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Vera Bradley, Crocs collaborate on limited-edition shoe line

Casual footwear maker Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) has partnered with women’s fashion brand Vera Bradley Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) on a new line of limited-edition shoes.

The Vera Bradley + Crocs exclusive footwear collection debuted Tuesday and features tropical designs, according to a Crocs news release.

This is the third time the companies have partnered on a shoe line.

“Combining Vera Bradley’s bright and cheery patterns with Crocs’ signature comfort has proven to be a winning combination that appeals to fans of both of our brands,” Vera Bradley brand president Daren Hull said in the release. “We’re thrilled to debut our third Vera Bradley + Crocs collection, which we designed to help our customers walk on the bright side, whether they’re strolling along the beach or just taking a trip to their local mall.”

The new line is now available online at verabradley.com and at select Crocs retail locations.

