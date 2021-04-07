Boulder City Council talks Senate Bill 62

After hours of deliberation and overwhelming support in public testimony in its meeting on Tuesday, Boulder City Council appears to have at least partially changed its tune in terms of its stance on a criminal justice reform bill meant to reduce jail populations in Colorado.

Senate Bill 21-062, which is backed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado, would allow law enforcement officers the discretion to issue a summons instead of making an arrest in some instances. It also prohibits officers from arresting a person for a low-level offense such as a traffic offense, a misdemeanor or a low-level felony unless the arrest is statutorily required; is a repeat offense; falls under the Victims Rights Act; or the person poses a safety threat — among other things.

Further, it requires a judge issue a personal recognizance bond, which allows a person to get out of jail without posting money, for lower-level offenses. There are provisions for those who are a flight or safety risk or who fail to appear more than three times.

Council late Tuesday decided to support the bill, if amended, in a 6-2 vote. Councilmembers Rachel Friend and Adam Swetlik voted against doing so because both supported the bill in full. Councilmember Mirabai Nagle wasn’t at the meeting.

Though a majority of the City Council continues to support amendments, it did walk back some of the changes originally proposed after testimony and discussion Tuesday. Council now agrees that it’s OK for officers to use discretion when making an arrest. Initially, there were concerns that doing so might open the door for racial bias but were convinced otherwise by public testimony.

The Intergovernmental Affairs Committee on March 18 discussed the bill at length, ultimately opting to propose the amendments presented Tuesday, including a request that the categories of crimes that no longer require arrest be replaced with specific low-level offenses.

“While there was broad support for most of the provisions relating to bail reform, all four members of the committee expressed serious concerns over the proposed arrest standards and the impacts they could have on public safety and victims’ rights,” according to the staff memo for Tuesday’s meeting.

Moving forward, the committee hopes to find time to talk through some of its proposed changes with ACLU representatives and bill sponsors, particularly to find clarity about the arrest prohibitions.

Although every one of the almost 40 people who spoke at Tuesday’s public hearing supported the bill and emphasized that it should move forward as written, that’s inconsistent with testimony given in open comment during an earlier City Council meeting on March 16.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold provided an update on downtown crime in that meeting, and a number of business owners, employees and residents spoke about how a rise in crime affects their feeling of safety. Many shared personal stories of times they were threatened or harassed while at work or walking to their car after a shift and some specifically called on Council to oppose Senate Bill 62.

Boulder Police data indicates assaults, property destruction, burglary and robbery are on the rise in the downtown Boulder business corridor, at least in proportion to the small size of the area. Herold highlighted the 2021 data, which indicates there have been 17 burglaries in the first months of the year, nearly as many as what occurred in all of 2019.

The Boulder Police chief was among a number of other law enforcement officers who testified against the bill when it passed 3-2 out of the Senate Judiciary Committee in March.

While Friend was perhaps the most vocal advocate for supporting the criminal justice reform bill as written, others felt differently.

Councilmember Bob Yates, for example, called it a bit “heavy handed” for a state bill to determine who can be arrested instead of local law enforcement agencies.

“I think our position is pretty progressive, perhaps not as progressive as some of the speakers tonight would wish,” Yates said about the proposed changes.

Councilmember Mark Wallach, who serves on the Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, said he would have been more convinced to support the bill in full if business owners who are concerned about crime had changed their minds and testified in favor of it.

But person after person who spoke Tuesday urged Council to support the bill as it’s written. Many said the amendments gut the bill of its original intent.

And most said it boils down to something simple: If the city is committed to racial equity, as its recent adoption of Boulder’s first racial equity plan would suggest, then it should listen to the members of marginalized communities who say that it’s time for reform and that Senate Bill 62 is the way to do it.

“If the goal is to pass a bill that is going to advance racial equity, support the people doing the work of racial equity, the people who helped create the bill,” Lindsey Loberg, chair of Boulder’s Human Relations Commission, said Tuesday night.

“Trust that they know what’s best for them. Don’t tell them what’s best for them,” they said. “Don’t undermine the work and act like they don’t know what they’re doing.”

Matthew DuBois, a Boulder resident and University of Colorado Boulder graduate, expressed similar thoughts.

“Boulder shouldn’t be pegging ourselves to the middle of what we all know is the right direction. We should be leading,” DuBois said. “If we can acknowledge that there’s structural racism and not fundamentally change things, it’s just … hypocrisy.”