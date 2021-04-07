GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Inovonics hires new president

Mark Jarman, president of Inovonics Wireless Corp., a wireless-sensor networks provider, is retiring and will be succeeded by Tom Chittenden, who takes over the leadership role next week.

“Inovonics has a strong track record of innovation and high-quality delivery,” Chittenden said in a statement. “I am excited to join Inovonics at this time in its history.  I’m confident that the continued innovation and customer focus of our team will ensure we will be the market leader in high-performance wireless sensor network solutions, today and for years to come.”

Most recently, Chittenden was the vice president and general manager of industry solutions at NCR Corp.

Bizwest Staff

