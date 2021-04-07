Nederland man has child sex assault trial reset for October

A Nederland man accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls over the course of several years had his trial reset for October.

Michael Czeponis, 40, pleaded not guilty in June to two counts of sexual assault on a child, criminal mischief, third-degree assault and cruelty to animals, and was originally scheduled to stand trial in February.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic Boulder County did not resume jury trials until March this year.

Court records show Czeponis is now set for a 10-day trial starting Oct. 18. He is also set for a motions hearing on Aug. 9 and a pre-trial readiness conference on Oct. 6.

He is free on $100,000 bond.

According to a news release from Nederland police, investigators began looking into Czeponis in August 2019 for “allegations of sexual assault involving multiple female victims.”

In an arrest affidavit, at least one of the named victims in the case described Czeponis as being in a “caretaker” role, but the document did not specify how Czeponis knew the girls or how long he knew them.

The girls were juveniles at the time of the alleged assaults, according to the release.

According to the affidavit, the cruelty to animals charge stems from allegations that Czeponis threw a chihuahua over a railing, while the criminal mischief charge stems from graffiti allegations.

A warrant was issued for Czeponis on Oct. 31, 2019, and he was arrested out of state on Nov. 25, 2019, and then extradited to Boulder County.