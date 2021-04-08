Boulder seeks ‘champs’ to volunteer to maintain parks

People with a love for their Boulder parks are being sought to help volunteer as part of the city’s Park Champs program.

The program allows community members to help maintain city parks in three different ways: By being a flower bed champ, litter champ, or park champ, according to a Boulder news release. Champs should expect to volunteer from one to three hours per week. The program runs from April to October.

The release said that a flower bed champ helps maintain flower beds, a litter champ helps pick up litter, and a park champ helps with general park maintenance.

Coordinator of Volunteer Services Cassy Bohnet said in the release the city was happy to offer the popular program again.

“We encourage previous volunteers and especially people who have never volunteered before to sign up and help make our parks beautiful,” Bohnet said in the release.

Locations are listed for each of the three champ programs, so volunteers can choose the location where they would like to volunteer, according to the release. To learn more about the program and register, people can visit bit.ly/3rXpkrp.