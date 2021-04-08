Longmont high schools drumline ranked in top 15 in nation

The Longmont high schools’ winter percussion drumline is ranked in the top 15 in the nation after competing virtually this season, with a final performance set for Saturday.

A small audience of family members is allowed to attend the performance, which will be recorded and submitted as part of the annual Winter Guard International World Championships. The school’s recorded performances can be viewed at FloMarching.com, which requires a paid subscription.

David Merrill, Longmont High’s band director, said 17 students from Longmont, Silver Creek and Skyline high schools were chosen for this year’s drumline after an audition. Students rehearse two nights a week, then record performances on Saturdays.

Because of the all virtual competitions, he said, a top winner won’t be declared this year. Instead, the top 15 drumlines will submit their final performance videos to be critiqued by the judges.

“We can’t go any higher than we are,” Merrill said. “It’s just a matter of getting feedback.”

The show — Creatures of Habitat II — has a forest creature theme, with costumes and choreography, and is the same program the drumline performed last school year, giving the group a second chance. The drumline also qualified for last year’s world championship in Dayton, Ohio, but the event was canceled at the start of the pandemic.

“They’re in character as these creatures,” Merrill said. “It’s very, very visual. It’s one of the most exciting categories to watch.”

At the start of the season, practices were remote, with students rehearsing on screens. In person rehearsals in the school gym, with a tarp creating a stage, started in January.

“I’ve just been blown away by these kids,” he said. “They’ve worked so hard and come so far. They’re just great kids. They all genuinely like each other and work well together. It’s a really great camaraderie.”

Lisha Nouhan, a senior at Silver Creek High School, said she had wanted to join the drumline since her freshman year, but only was able to join this year after other activities were sidelined by the pandemic.

“I play a lot of instruments, and percussion just seemed so interesting to me, with all the multitasking and multi-talents involved,” she said. “I was especially drawn by the keyboard instruments. I love the sound of the marimba and the vibraphone. Percussion is definitely the area for people with lots of energy to spare.”

Harlow Moran, a freshman at Longmont High who was introduced to the drumline by friends in marching band, said virtual practices were “very hard.”

“One of the most important aspects of our performance was how we must be perfectly in time with one another,” she said. “But with the slight lag of Webex, that is impossible to do virtually.”

Because practices started virtually, she said, they had to work fast to improve their skill level.

“I have been so impressed by all of the members of the team and how much work and dedication everyone has put into the show to get to where we are now,” she said.

Saskia Leisy, a sophomore at Longmont High, plays tenor drums. She started playing percussion in sixth grade, joining the drumline as a freshman.

“There’s so much to percussion,” she said, “You’re never bored. There are so many instruments and so many techniques to learn. For drumline, it’s basically a choreography. We run around the floor making different shapes while we play. It’s a lot.”