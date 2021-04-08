GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Police lift downtown Boulder evacuation,…

Police lift downtown Boulder evacuation, shelter-in-place orders following bomb threat

Report of explosives determined to be not credible

  • BOULDER, CO – April 8, 2021: Law enforcement members investigate areas on and around Pearl Street on April 8, 2021. Boulder police have evacuated Pearl Street and are ordering nearby businesses to shelter in place due to a bomb threat. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Law enforcement members on Thursday investigate areas on and around Pearl Street in downtown Boulder after receiving reports about explosive devices in the area. Boulder police later determined the threat to not be credible after investigating. (Cliff Grassmick / Staff Photographer)

By Mitchell Byars
Boulder police have lifted the evacuation and shelter-in-place orders on Pearl Street after investigating a bomb threat in downtown Boulder on Thursday that did not turn out to be credible.

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said the department’s record division received a call at about 10:30 a.m. from a person who claimed there were “multiple” explosive remote-controlled devices in the downtown area.

Officers evacuated pedestrians off of the Pearl Street Mall, asked those in businesses to remain inside, and shut down roads leading into the area.

Waugh said police once on scene investigated three suspicious items, but none of them were explosives. Waugh said one was an empty suitcase, while one was a sandbag and the other was a weight for a tent.

Waugh said K-9 teams also swept the Pearl Street Mall for any other devices out of an abundance of caution.

Shortly before 1 p.m. police had investigated all of the possible suspicious devices and deemed they were safe, and shortly before 1:30 p.m. police finished their sweep of the area and lifted all of the emergency orders for the area.

Boulder High and Mapleton Early Childhood Learning Center were placed on lockout as a precaution, but later resumed normal operations.

Waugh said police are currently investigating the caller who made the threat.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

