Political experts at CWA talk about polarization in U.S.

The fourth day of the University of Colorado Boulder’s annual Conference on World Affairs kicked off with a discussion of political polarization in the United States titled “Is Polarization Destroying America? Solutions to Narrow the Divide.”

Moderated by David Bearce, a CU Boulder professor of political science and international affairs, three political experts weighed in on how to approach polarization.

A common misconception that people subscribe to is that the United States is, in fact, severely polarized, said Rachel Kleinfeld, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and founding CEO of The Truman National Security Project.

“If you look at ideological polarization, we’re not in fact (polarized),” Kleinfeld said. “We agree on a lot of the most hot-button issues.”

Kleinfeld described the country’s perceived political split a product of “emotional polarization.” She said this phenomenon occurs when people become tribal and form a strong dislike of others with opposing views. This can often lead to violence, she said.

John Nichols, a national affairs writer at The Nation and co-founder of Free Press, a nonprofit that supports and protects the media, said polarization has existed since the founding of the United State.

“It is a fantasy to imagine that we are necessarily more polarized today than we have been at some times in the past,” Nichols said. “In the past, we have been just as polarized.”

For Nichols, a central cause of polarization is the country’s lack of planning in regards to core problems. He said there isn’t one ideology at fault for many issues and the U.S. is facing more of a “structural crisis.”

Another pressing concern, he said, was the “information crisis” the U.S. is experiencing. Nichols delved into the struggles of local media and the expected increased polarization as larger media outlets swallow audiences.

An important component to remember is that people are participants and not just observers said Heather Hurlburt, director at New Models of Policy Change, a political reform program.

“We have all this literature and all these ways of thinking majestically about how to end polarization, but the reality is that polarizers are us,” Hurlburt said. “In different ways, each of us (panelists are) telling the audience that polarization is not going away in America.”

Hurlburt said she believes that if people begin to widen their outlook on the history of polarization, it could help put the country’s current issues in perspective. In addition, Hurlburt said political leaders must avoid all-or-nothing approaches and avoid weaponizing people’s identities.

“The kind of extreme polarization and spurs to political violence come in the U.S. and all over the world and throughout history, from the top down,” Hurlburt said. “One of the biggest changes we could make to lessen the impact of polarization would be to get our political elites to stop using it to stay in power.”

The panel closed on a series of audience questions that included the need to support moderates, how social media has catalyzed polarization, people’s yearning to belong in groups and the role of universities in breeding polarization.

CWA panels continue throughout the week, wrapping up on Sunday, and are being livestreamed through the CWA at CU Boulder Youtube. For more information, visit colorado.edu/cwa.