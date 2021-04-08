GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Techstars raises $146.65M for future accelerator

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
Techstars has raised just more than $146.65 million for possible use for its yet-to-be announced 2021 cohort.

The Boulder-based startup accelerator raised the funds from 99 investors in Techstars Accelerator 2021 L.P., according to disclosures filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The filing designates the round for use as a venture capital investment fund.

The round appears to have had far more interest from investors than first expected. Techstars set the maximum amount in the round at $100 million last July, when it disclosed the fund’s intention to collect investments.

Techstars has tended to denote where it uses the investor funds it raises through the name of the subsidiary companies that act as financial vehicles.

The company did not respond to requests for additional information Thursday morning.

