Business

Urban-Gro joins board of federal cannabis trade group

Urban-gro Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) has been named to the board of companies that govern one of the country’s largest cannabis reform interest groups.

In a statement, the Lafayette-based company said CEO Bradley Nattrass will represent the company on the board of the National Cannabis Roundtable.

“Membership not only reflects urban-gro’s position as an industry innovator committed to protecting the integrity of state programs in the ongoing movement, but also enables us to better serve our customers by remaining on the leading edge of any planned or proposed regulatory changes that may affect our industry, customers, or employees,” Nattrass said.

The Roundtable is a trade group that lists decriminalization of cannabis at the federal level, cannabis consumer safety standards and expanding access to financial capital for businesses. A bill introduced this session by U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Arvada, would give banks and financial institutions safe harbor from anti-money laundering laws while servicing cannabis businesses.

The group describes itself as non-partisan, featuring former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican, and Kathleen Sebelius, a former U.S. Health and Human Services secretary under Democratic President Barack Obama, as honorary co-chairs.

