CDPHE confirms 2 additional cases of P.1 variant in Boulder county

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed two additional P.1 variant cases among Boulder County residents, and Boulder County Public Health on Friday reported 97 new COVID-19 cases, seven hospitalizations and no new deaths in almost a month.

On Friday, a spokesperson for CDPHE confirmed data updated on its variants of concern dashboard that there are two additional P.1 variant cases in Boulder County, bringing the total to 4. Information about when these two additional cases were identified, or when those residents tested positive were not available Friday.

Boulder County Public Health spokeswoman Angela Simental said Friday that CDPHE is taking the lead on the P.1 variant in terms of tracking, contact tracing, investigating and notifying the public.

The 97 new cases bring the county’s total cases to 21,495 and the seven new hospitalizations bring the county’s total to 745, with 20 residents currently hospitalized with coronavirus. No residents were discharged Friday. The number of resident deaths remains at 250 for the 29th day. The county also reported the seven-day average positivity rate is 5.9%.

Of the 4,760 COVID-19 cases reported in Boulder County since Jan. 3 through Wednesday, 3,261 involved residents who identified as white, another 1,031 affected people who identified as Latino and the remaining 277 cases were associated with those who identified as another non-white and non-Latino race. Data about the racial identities of the 94 residents who cases where reported Thursday as well as the 97 residents whose cases were reported Friday will be available Monday.

Of the 381 COVID-19 cases reported in Boulder County this week, 176 involved residents who identified as white, another 40 affected people who identified as Latino and 10 cases were associated with those who identified as another non-white and non-Latino race. The remaining 191 cases reported Thursday and Friday were unclassified races with data for those cases still processing.

County data updated Monday also showed the following demographic breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths, hospitalizations and cases in the county. The data for demographic breakdown of deaths is unchanged because there have not been any reported COVID-19 deaths in Boulder County for almost a month.

The demographic breakdown of cases is:

White/non-Latino, 62.5%; a 0.2 percentage point increase from Monday’s data;

Latino, 32.4%; a 0.2 percentage point decrease from Monday’s data;

Asian, 2.5%;

Black, 1.0%;

American Indian/Alaskan Native, 0.3%;

Other/non-Latino, nonwhite, 1.3%.

The demographic breakdown of deaths is:

White/non-Latino, 75.9%;

Latino, 17.5%;

Asian, 4.4%;

Black, 0.9%;

American Indian/Alaskan Native, 0%;

Other/non-Latino, nonwhite, 1.3%.

The demographic breakdown of hospitalization is:

White/non-Latino, 54.2%;

Latino, 38.9%, a 0.2 percentage point decrease from Monday’s data;

Asian, 4.2%;

Black, 1.6%, a 0.3 percentage point increase from Monday’s data;

American Indian/Alaskan Native;

Other/non-Latino, nonwhite, 0.7%.

Of the 381 cases reported this week, 102 cases were identified as Boulder residents; 83 cases were identified as Longmont residents; 59 cases came from Lafayette, Louisville or Superior residents; and 63 were identified in residents in other smaller municipalities or unincorporated areas of Boulder County. Data for where cases came from Thursday and Friday will be available Monday.

The University of Colorado Boulder updated its dashboard Friday. During testing on Thursday, there were seven positive test results from 160 diagnostic tests and 1,543 monitoring tests. The dashboard showed 23 of the university’s isolation spaces were in use, which is 4% of the space reserved for quarantines. Since the start of spring testing Jan. 4, there have been 634 positive results from 9,798 diagnostic tests and 83,749 monitoring tests. Since the start of the spring semester the university has used an isolation space 476 times. The university also reported that 2,010 persons associated with the university have been fully vaccinated.

Boulder Valley School District updated its dashboard Friday. The district reported 43 active cases with 667 students and 11 staff members in quarantine.

The St. Vrain Valley School District reported on its dashboard Friday 61 active cases, split between 24 students and zero for staff members. The district also reported on its dashboard Friday, 1,390 persons quarantined split between 1,371 students and 19 staff members.

Data updated Thursday shows that of the county’s cases, 8,057 involved Boulder residents, and 7,175 have involved Longmont residents. There have been 1,717 cases in Lafayette residents, 960 in Louisville residents, 440 in Superior residents, 563 in Erie residents, 70 in Lyons residents, 25 in Nederland residents and 1,883 in residents of unincorporated Boulder County. Cases have been confirmed in 84 people experiencing homelessness.

The rate of infection for Boulder residents is 7,567.2 per 100,000 people, data shows. In Longmont, the rate of infection is 7,427.8 per 100,000. In Lafayette, the rate is 5,601.4; in Louisville, the rate is 4,614.1; in Lyons, the rate is 3,419.6; in Erie, the rate is 4,760.7; in Superior, the rate is 3,364.4; in Nederland, the rate is 1,623.4; and in unincorporated Boulder County, the rate is 4,310.0.

Statewide, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there are 475,988 cases. There have been 6,150 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 6,296 deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 26,228 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, 2,782,316 people have been tested.

Variants of concern in Boulder County

B.1.1.7: 59 cases,

B.1.427 (previously named and reported as L452R): 22 cases,

P.1: 4 cases.

*BCPH confirmed there are 22 cases of the B.1.427 variant in Boulder County despite CDPHE reporting only 13 on its dashboard. CDPHE updates its variants of concern dashboard on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

BVSD elementary schools

Eldorado PK-8: 3 cases; 65 students quarantined

Emerald: 4 cases; 9 students quarantined

Flatirons: 1 case; 16 students quarantined

Lafayette: 3 cases; 63 students quarantined

Monarch PK-8: 4 cases; 94 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Superior: 1 case; 29 students quarantined

University Hill: 1 case; 11 students and 3 staff members quarantined

Whittier: 1 case; 24 students quarantined

BVSD middle schools

Angevine: 2 cases; 24 students quarantined

Casey: 2 cases; 27 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Louisville: 1 case; 14 student quarantined

BVSD high schools

Boulder: 3 cases; 52 students quarantined

Broomfield: 1 case; 7 students quarantined

Centaurus: 3 cases; 24 students quarantined

Fairview: 4 cases; 57 students quarantined

Monarch: 5 cases; 118 students and 3 staff members quarantined

BVSD athletics

Centaurus v. Boulder Tech: 1 case; 5 students quarantined

BVSD other departments/campuses

Manhattan Middle School of Arts: 2 cases; 14 students quarantined

Mapleton Early Childhood Center: 1 case; 14 students and 1 staff member quarantined

*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Black Rock: 3 student cases; 20 students quarantined

Blue Mountain: 2 students quarantined

Central: 2 students quarantined

Eagle Crest: 2 student cases; 46 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Erie: 2 student cases; 61 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Fall River: 5 students quarantined

Grand View: 2 students quarantined

Hygiene: 3 students quarantined

Legacy: 3 students quarantined

Longmont Estates: 1 student case; 1 student quarantined

Lyons: 3 students quarantined

Mead: 2 students quarantined

Niwot: 1 student quarantined

Northridge: 2 students quarantined

Prairie Ridge: 2 student cases; 76 students quarantined

Red Hawk: 83 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Rocky Mountain: 1 student quarantined

Sanborn: 1 student quarantined

Soaring Heights PK-8: 5 student cases; 124 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Thunder Valley PK-8: 2 student cases; 93 students quarantined

Timberline PK-8: 1 student case; 25 students quarantined

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 1 student case; 79 students quarantined

Coal Ridge: 1 student case; 2 students quarantined

Erie: 5 student cases; 11 students quarantined

Longs Peak: 2 students quarantined

Lyons Middle/Senior High: 1 student quarantined

Mead: 2 student cases; 39 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Trail Ridge: 22 students quarantined

Westview: 1 student case; 30 students and 1 staff member quarantined

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 10 student cases; 232 students and 3 staff members quarantined

Frederick: 54 students quarantined

Longmont: 2 student cases; 25 students quarantined

Mead: 4 student cases; 51 students quarantined

Niwot: 1 student case; 59 students quarantined

Silver Creek: 8 student cases; 89 students quarantined

Skyline: 5 student cases; 92 students quarantined

SVVSD other departments

Central Administration: 8 staff members quarantined

LaunchED Virtual Academy: 3 student cases; 12 students quarantined

Main Street: 14 students quarantined

St. Vrain Online Global Academy: 1 student quarantined

*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.