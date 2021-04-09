CU cyberattackers demand ransom for 300k+ files

The University of Colorado received extortion demands related to a cyberattack that “potentially compromised” personal information from more than 310,000 files, including student data, medical information and several Social Security numbers.

The attackers have posted small amounts of data on the dark web and threatened to post more if not paid, CU leaders announced in a news release this morning.

“The university does not intend to do so, following guidance from the FBI,” the announcement stated. “Paying would not ensure that data is not posted, now or in the future, or that there would not be additional demands.”

System leaders were informed of an attack on its file sharing system, run by vendor Accellion, in late January, and immediately shut down the service. CU was one of at least 10 university and organizations involved in the attack, according to the system announcement, and the FBI is investigating.

The information compromised includes grades and transcript data, student ID numbers, race/ethnicity, veteran status, visa status, disability status and limited donor information.

The attack also compromised “some medical treatment, diagnosis and prescription information, and in limited cases, Social Security numbers and university financial account information,” the release stated.

Anyone with data compromised in the attack will be notified next week, according to CU, and will be told what actions to take. The system is providing credit monitoring, identity monitoring, fraud consultation and identity theft restoration to those affected, most of whom were connected to the Boulder campus. The Denver campus also had some impacted files, while the Colorado Springs and Anschutz Medical campuses were not affected.

“Although the attack was on a vulnerability in a third-party vendor’s software, CU is in the process of completing a lessons learned exercise to improve its practices,” the university said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.