Longmont woman killed in Thursday crash at 17th and Alpine

A 28-year-old Longmont woman was killed late Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at 17th Avenue and Alpine Street.

Longmont police say that according to preliminary reports, a Ford Explorer traveling eastbound on East 17th Avenue at Alpine Street struck a Subaru Forester that was traveling northbound through the intersection.

“Both vehicles entered the intersection at the same time resulting in a front to side (T) collision,” the police department said in a Friday morning press release. “The Ford Explorer rolled over and a 28-year-old female from Longmont was ejected from the vehicle, resulting in on-scene fatal injuries. A 3-year-old male was also ejected from the Ford Explorer and was taken to a Denver area hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Neither is believed to have been wearing a seatbelt or properly secured in a child safety seat.”

Police said that the driver of the Subaru, a 19-year-old Longmont woman, suffered minor injuries and was released on scene.

According to police, the preliminary investigation suggests that the driver of the Ford Explorer failed to yield the right-of-way and entered the intersection on a red light. The crash happened about 5:57 p.m.

Longmont police Sgt. Eric Lewis said Friday morning that the roadway was closed for roughly 5½ hours Thursday night. The intersection on Friday morning appeared to have no visible debris from the crash. A wooden cross with fresh flowers was spotted near a tree just east of the intersection.

Lewis said that the investigation is ongoing and that he expects it to take longer than two weeks to complete.

Lewis said he could recall at least one other fatal crash at the intersection, although he said he didn’t immediately have all data in front of him. In 2016, an 8-year-old girl died after she was struck by a pickup in the intersection.

The identity of the woman who was killed in Thursday’s crash has not yet been released.

Police asked that anyone with information about the crash call Community Service Officer Greg Noyes at 303-774-4458 or send him an email with contact information and a brief statement at greg.noyes@longmontcolorado.gov.

This is a developing story and will be updated.