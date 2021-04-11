Boulder County reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Boulder County on Sunday reported 55 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths.

The cases bring Boulder County’s total case number to 21,595, according to Boulder County Public Health’s dashboard. The death toll remained at 250 people for the 31st day. As of Friday, there were 20 people in Boulder County’s hospitals due to COVID-19. There have been 749 residents hospitalized total. The seven-day average percent positivity rate was 5.9%.

The University of Colorado Boulder reported seven positive test results out of 47 diagnostic tests and 1,263 monitoring tests taken Friday. There were 23 on-campus isolation spaces in use, which is 4% of the campus’ available isolation space. Since Jan. 4, there have been 641 total positive results and 85,012 monitoring tests and 9,845 diagnostic tests. Throughout the school year, there have been 2,366 total positive tests.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, reported that there were 478,678 cases and 26,274 hospitalizations. There have been 6,296 deaths due to COVID-19. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population, there have been 2,793,615 people tested.