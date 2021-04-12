Affygility Solutions expands to Brazil

Affygility Solutions LLC, which provides occupational health and safety consulting for the life-sciences industry, has expanded into Brazil.

“At Affygility Solutions, we are committed to taking innovative actions that reinforce our position as an industry leader, and I’m delighted to announce our investment in a new market that will continue driving this momentum forward,” Dean Calhoun, president and CEO of Affygility Solutions, said in a statement. “Affygility has been providing toxicology services in Brazil for several years, so it’s the right time to solidify our commitment to the region.”

In addition to the U.S. and Brazil, the company also operates in Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

Affygility provides toxicology services in compliance with international regulations, including the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, European Medicines Agency and Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme. Services include the Affytrac environmental health and safety management tool, potent compound safety and categorization, occupational exposure limits and acceptable daily exposure limits for active pharmaceutical ingredients.

