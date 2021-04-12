Boulder County to provide its own COVID-19 dial after state dial expires Thursday

Boulder County Public Health announced Monday it will provide its own COVID-19 dial for 30 days beginning Friday.

In a news release Monday, BCPH spokeswoman Angela Simental said the county will provide its own dial modeled after the Colorado Department of Public Health Environment’s 3.0 COVID-19 dial, which expires Thursday.

Simental explained that upon the expiration of the state’s current framework, “counties across Colorado can issue their own guidance, moving to one less restrictive level.”

“On Monday, April 12, the Boulder County Board of Health approved the Public Health Order to allow a dial framework in the county, aligning with other counties in the metro area,” Simental wrote.

Simental said if current case incidences do not exceed 300 cases per 100,000 residents and positivity rates do not exceed 7.5% before Friday, Boulder County will move to Level Blue and remain on this less protective level for 30 days. She noted the county will not step up or down in levels during this 30-day period.

Simental also wrote that if metrics exceed the current numbers before Friday, the county will continue operating in Level Yellow.

“We are working in close partnership with the state and our metro partners to ensure restrictions gradually ease and allow individuals and businesses to have guidance when the state’s dial expires,” said Lexi Nolen, Boulder County Public Health interim executive director.

In the meantime, if metrics continue with current trends, “Boulder County businesses will also operate at Level Blue capacities, starting on Friday, which allow indoor seated events and all outdoor events to operate with 6 feet of distancing,” Simental explained. She also noted this order would still permit 5-Star Certification Program to continue.

“For any gathering between April 16 and May 15 exceeding 500 attendees, such as an indoor or outdoor event or activity, businesses or organizers must contact Boulder County Public Health at least 14 days in advance of the event and submit a plan to the County (Covidbiz@bouldercounty.org) to ensure adequate COVID-19 mitigation and prevention measures will be in place,” Simental added.

BCPH on Monday also reported 57 new COVID-19 cases, no additional hospitalizations and no new deaths in a month.

The 57 new cases bring the county’s total cases to 21,652 and county’s hospitalizations remains at 749, with 24 residents currently hospitalized with coronavirus. One resident was discharged Monday. The number of resident deaths remains at 250 for the 32nd day. The county also reported the seven-day average positivity rate is 5.7%.

Of the 4,565 COVID-19 cases reported in Boulder County since Jan. 3 through Sunday, 3,261 involved residents who identified as white, another 1,028 affected people who identified as Latino and the remaining 276 cases were associated with those who identified as another non-white and non-Latino race. Data about the racial identities of the 57 residents who cases where reported Monday will be available Thursday.

Of the 326 COVID-19 cases reported in Boulder County last week, 176 involved residents who identified as white, another 40 affected people who identified as Latino and 10 cases were associated with those who identified as another non-white and non-Latino race. The remaining 100 cases were unclassified races with data for those cases still processing.

County data updated Monday also showed the following demographic breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths, hospitalizations and cases in the county. The data for demographic breakdown of deaths is unchanged because there have not been any reported COVID-19 deaths in Boulder County for almost a month.

The demographic breakdown of cases is:

White/non-Latino, 62.6%; a 0.1 percentage point increase from Thursday’s data;

Latino, 32.2%; a 0.2 percentage point decrease from Thursday’s data;

Asian, 2.5%;

Black, 1.0%;

American Indian/Alaskan Native, 0.3%;

Other/non-Latino, nonwhite, 1.3%.

The demographic breakdown of deaths is:

White/non-Latino, 75.9%;

Latino, 17.5%;

Asian, 4.4%;

Black, 0.9%;

American Indian/Alaskan Native, 0%;

Other/non-Latino, nonwhite, 1.3%.

The demographic breakdown of hospitalization is:

White/non-Latino, 54.3%, a 0.1 percentage point decrease increase from Thursday’s data;

Latino, 38.6%, a 0.3 percentage point decrease from Thursday’s data;

Asian, 4.3%, a .1 percentage point decrease increase from Thursday’s data;

Black, 1.5%, a 0.1 percentage point decrease from Thursday’s data;

American Indian/Alaskan Native, .4%, a .1 percentage point increase from Thursday’s data;

Other/non-Latino, nonwhite, 0.8%, a .1 percentage point decrease increase from Thursday’s data.

Of the 326 cases reported last week, 106 cases were identified as Boulder residents; 88 cases were identified as Longmont residents; 64 cases came from Lafayette, Louisville or Superior residents; and 68 were identified in residents in other smaller municipalities or unincorporated areas of Boulder County. Data for where cases came from Monday will be available Thursday.

BCPH also reported Monday on its dashboard that case infection rates among residents age 22 years and younger is decreasing, after previously reporting an uptick in cases last week. Of the nine age ranges reported by BCPH on its dashboard, all groups are reporting a decline in cases, except residents in the 23-to-35 age range.

In an email Monday, BCPH spokesperson Mike Stratton said the county saw a decrease in the seven-day incidence in new cases for residents between 18- and 22-year-olds as well as those age 23 to 34. “That’s a trend we would like to see continue,” Stratton wrote. He also noted 53% of county residents have received at least one vaccine dose.

BCPH also reported Monday that there have been 63,721 Boulder County residents who have received a partial COVID-19 Moderna or Pfizer vaccination dose, which is 23.2% of the county’s eligible population. Another 81,632 people have been fully vaccinated with both doses, which also now includes the one-shot Johnson & Johnson shot and accounts for 29.8% of the county’s eligible population. A total of 145,353, or 53.0% of residents, have been given at least one coronavirus vaccine dose in Boulder County.

Since last Sunday, the county recorded 14,584 partial doses of the COVID-19 Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations and 11,618 full course vaccinations, which now includes the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccine data from Monday will be available Thursday.

BCPH spokesperson Mike Stratton announced he is leaving to pursue another career opportunity but is proud of the work he and colleagues have done amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the county.

“I had been providing communications support for Boulder County for more than five years when the COVID-19 pandemic struck,” Stratton wrote in an email Monday.

Stratton, who has been responsible for updating the county’s COVID-19 dashboard daily, creating various coronavirus webpages, updating and informing Boulder County residents on the county’s various social media outlets, and moderating BCPH’s COVID-19 virtual community meetings said, “It has been so very busy, but I am very proud of the work I’ve done over the past year.”

Although Stratton is looking forward to a new direction in his career, he said, “I don’t think I’ve done anything in my career that was more rewarding.”

The University of Colorado Boulder did not update dashboard Monday. During testing on Friday, there were seven positive test results from 47 diagnostic tests and 1,263 monitoring tests. The dashboard showed 23 of the university’s isolation spaces were in use, which is 4% of the space reserved for quarantines. Since the start of spring testing Jan. 4, there have been 641 positive results from 9,845 diagnostic tests and 85,012 monitoring tests. The university also reported that 2,375 persons associated with the university have been fully vaccinated.

Boulder Valley School District updated its dashboard Monday. The district reported 38 active cases with 665 students and four staff members in quarantine.

The St. Vrain Valley School District reported on its dashboard Monday 60 active cases, split between 60 students and zero for staff members. The district also reported on its dashboard Friday, 1,390 persons quarantined split between 1,371 students and 19 staff members. Erie High School reported 232 students and 3 staff members quarantined from its 11 active cases on Friday.

Data updated Monday shows that of the county’s cases, 8,127 involved Boulder residents, and 7,269 have involved Longmont residents. There have been 1,733 cases in Lafayette residents, 975 in Louisville residents, 451 in Superior residents, 570 in Erie residents, 70 in Lyons residents, 25 in Nederland residents and 1,914 in residents of unincorporated Boulder County. Cases have been confirmed in 84 people experiencing homelessness.

The rate of infection for Boulder residents is 7,632.9 per 100,000 people, data shows. In Longmont, the rate of infection is 7,525.1 per 100,000. In Lafayette, the rate is 5,653.6; in Louisville, the rate is 4,686.1; in Lyons, the rate is 3,419.6; in Erie, the rate is 4,819.9; in Superior, the rate is 3,448.5; in Nederland, the rate is 1,623.4; and in unincorporated Boulder County, the rate is 4,381.0.

Statewide, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there are 479,590 cases. There have been 6,157 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 6,303 deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 26,285 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, 2,797,318 people have been tested.

Vaccines administered in Boulder County

63,721 received a partial dose (includes Moderna and Pfizer vaccines only)

81,632 received full vaccine (includes Johnson & Johnson 1 dose shot)

145,353 received at least one dose

*Updated by the county on Mondays and Thursdays, and live every other Wednesday during the virtual BCPH COVID-19 community meetings

Variants of concern in Boulder County

B.1.1.7: 59 cases,

B.1.427 (previously named and reported as L452R): 22 cases,

P.1: 4 cases,

P.1: 1 case reported in nearby Broomfield County.

*BCPH confirmed there are 22 cases of the B.1.427 variant in Boulder County despite CDPHE reporting only 13 on its dashboard. CDPHE updates its variants of concern dashboard on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

BVSD elementary schools

Bear Creek: 1 case; 22 students quarantined

Creekside: 2 cases; 50 students quarantined

Crest View: 1 case; 26 students quarantined

Emerald: 3 cases; 9 students quarantined

Flatirons: 2 cases; 40 students quarantined

Kohl: 1 case; 20 students quarantined

Lafayette: 4 cases; 91 students quarantined

Louisville: 1 case; 28 students quarantined

Meadowlark: 1 case; 24 students quarantined

Monarch PK-8: 4 cases; 94 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Whittier: 1 case; 24 students quarantined

BVSD middle schools

Angevine: 3 cases; 36 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Casey: 1 case; 15 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Centennial: 1 case; 3 students quarantined

Louisville: 1 case; 15 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

Boulder: 2 cases; 86 students quarantined

Broomfield: 2 cases; 12 students quarantined

Centaurus: 1 case; 13 students quarantined

Monarch: 3 cases; 32 students quarantined

BVSD athletics

Centaurus v. Boulder Tech: 1 case; 5 students quarantined

BVSD other departments/campuses

Manhattan Middle School of Arts: 1 case; 6 students quarantined

Mapleton Early Childhood Center: 1 case; 14 students and 1 staff member quarantined

*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Black Rock: 1 student case

Eagle Crest: 2 student cases

Erie: 2 student cases

Fall River: 3 student cases

Longmont Estates: 1 student case

Red Hawk: 1 student case

Soaring Heights PK-8: 7 student cases

Timberline PK-8: 1 student case

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 2 student cases

Coal Ridge: 1 student case

Erie: 3 student cases

Westview: 1 student case

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 11 student cases

Longmont: 1 student case

Mead: 1 student case

Niwot: 5 student cases

Silver Creek: 9 student cases

Skyline: 6 student cases

SVVSD other departments

LaunchED Virtual Academy: 2 student cases

*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.