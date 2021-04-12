GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Community Foundation Boulder County announces…

Local News

Community Foundation Boulder County announces new trustees

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Four Boulder County leaders have joined the 21-member board of the Community Foundation Boulder County.

The new additions are tax attorney J.M. Scott Beard, higher education administrator Fernando R. Guzman III, business coach Carey Mason, and retired philanthropic foundation executive Julie Rogers.

Beard also serves on the advisory board of the Boulder County LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce and the community advisory board of the Downtown Boulder Foundation.

Guzman is the assistant dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusive Excellence at the University of Colorado Boulder Law School.

Mason is the owner and CEO of The Alternative Board – Northern Colorado and also serves on the boards of Out Boulder County and Fertile Ground.

Rogers, before she retired, worked for 30 years as the president and CEO of The Meyer Foundation in Washington, D.C.

For more information, go to commfound.org.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Singing From Our Hearts To Yours

    The Longmont Chorale is a community chorale group that shares the joy of singing for fun and for performance. Since...
  2. Doggy Daycare At Happy Hounds

    Doggy daycare at Happy Hounds helps build your dog’s social skills in a safe and controlled environment. It helps your...
  3. This Work Is Literally Monumental

    Landmark Monuments are true artisans in bronze and granite. They are a full-service monument company, creating some of the finest...
  4. A Personal Approach To Finances

    Are your financial plans on track? No matter your stage of life, working with a financial planner can ensure that...
  5. Low-Cost Cremation Services

    Many people choose cremation as part of their end-of-life planning. Greenwood & Myers Mortuary in Frederick provides low-cost cremation services...