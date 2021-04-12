Front Range announces mostly in-person fall classes

Front Range Community College will return to mostly in-person classes in the fall, President Andy Dorsey announced today, with approximately 75% of all classes returning to a normal schedule and capacity.

The four-campus college has been offering roughly 20% of its classes in person — mostly those that are difficult to do virtually, including science labs, health care training, machining, welding and automotive repair.

For those few in-person classes, student capacity was cut by half or more to allow for social distancing.

“We know that many of our students strongly prefer a classroom environment and we know that like many community colleges we’ve seen a drop in enrollment of low-income students,” Dorsey said. “If we’re going to serve that student body, which is certainly part of our mission, I think we need to be open on campus.”

Front Range saw a 19% enrollment drop this semester for students eligible for federal Pell grants and a 12% drop in enrollment of first-generation students.

Safety is also critical in the decision to return to mostly in-person classes, Dorsey said, and plans for this fall depend on coronavirus vaccine roll-out and cases.

“Our best read of the evidence is that if the vaccine roll out continues apace, we should have a safe situation on campus in the fall,” he said.

Front Range will not require students to get coronavirus vaccines and has never required students to have vaccines, Dorsey said, because the college does not have residence halls and also because it can present a barrier for some people seeking education.

“We are highly encouraging both students and staff to get vaccinated and are doing everything we can to promote that,” Dorsey said. “I certainly hope that folks who come to campus in the fall will get the vaccine.”

Front Range will continue to offer online and “real time” remote classes this summer and fall, Boulder County campus Dean of Students Carla Stein said.

“I’m really excited to have students back on campus and to keep creating community,” Stein said. “We’ve worked very hard on our plans and with the right precautions and more and more people vaccinated every week, we hope it will work well for students.”

Front Range is prepared to shift gears if local conditions change, Dorsey said.

“We’re making our best guess right now,” he said. “If we learned anything over the last year it’s that anything can change, and it’s important for us to keep staying on top of the situation.”

Campuses will phase back to in-person learning this summer with 40% of classes offered in person. Registration for summer courses opens Thursday and the term starts on June 1; fall registration opens April 26 and classes start Aug. 23.