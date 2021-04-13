Colorado halts use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after feds call for pause

Colorado directed COVID-19 vaccine providers across the state to temporarily suspend the use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot Tuesday after federal regulators reported rare blood clots in six women nationwide after they had been inoculated.

The state only expected to receive 9,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, so “most vaccine clinics will not be significantly affected,” public health officials said.

State leaders and medical experts emphasized that the action reflects how closely the vaccines are being monitored and that Coloradans should still get inoculated against the coronavirus as soon as they can as coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are rising statewide.

The pause, recommended by federal officials, is meant to ensure health care providers are aware of the possible — if exceedingly rare — complications and know how to treat the blood clots.

It’s estimated that 1 in 196 Coloradans currently are infected with the virus and the state has seen hospitalizations increase among younger people — those in their 20s, 30s and 40s — who are not yet vaccinated, according to state public health officials.

“COVID-19 is several orders of magnitude more dangerous than the limited reporting of any of the incidences of side effects from vaccines,” Gov. Jared Polis said during a news briefing Tuesday.

“Out of abundance of caution, we’re following the FDA and CDC guidelines to hold off a few days until we develop the protocol and measurements to make sure that we can restore full public confidence in all three life-saving vaccines,” he added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced early Tuesday that they were investigating blood clots that have occurred in six women who received the Johnson & Johnson shot in the United States.

So far, concerns about the shot have canceled at least one of Colorado’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics, in Loveland, and the state’s mobile clinics. Health systems and other providers will let patients know if they need to reschedule their appointments, state and local health officials said.

At least one person is hospitalized in Colorado after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, although the person is not one of the six individuals cited by federal health regulators. It’s unknown whether the patient developed blood clots or why they are hospitalized.

A spokesman for Centura Health, which is treating the person, said the case is “under investigation” and declined to provide more information. The person did not receive the vaccine from Centura Health, which stopped administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week after almost a dozen patients experienced side effects from the shot within a short time period.

Federal and state officials said they acted quickly to temporarily halt the use of the vaccine because of the severity of the clots and how physicians must respond to them. The blood clots cannot be treated with the blood thinner heparin, which is typically used in such situations.

“These adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a news release.

What we know about the blood clots

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine received emergency use authorization from the FDA in late February.

Its arrival on the scene was celebrated as it had the ability to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines to rural areas and under-represented populations, as Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine only required a single dose and did not need ultra-cold storage like Pfizer’s and Moderna’s shots.

Yet it still is not widely used across Colorado. The vast majority of the more than 3.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Colorado since December have been those developed by Moderna and Pfizer.

Only 122,280 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the state. More than 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson doses have been administered in the U.S.

“It would be a blow to our vaccination efforts if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was eliminated from our arsenal of vaccines,” said Dr. John Hammer, an infectious disease specialist with Rose Medical Center in Denver.

All three vaccines on the market can produce side effects, such as fever, chills, headache and arm soreness that can last two to three days after vaccination. These reactions are signs that the shots are triggering an immune response.

The cases announced on Tuesday differ in that they all involve women between the ages of 18 and 48 and their symptoms appeared six to 13 days after vaccination. The women developed a blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, along with low levels of blood platelets, according to the state’s news release.

The blood clots are similar to those detected in Europe with the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, Hammer said.

European authorities investigating the AstraZeneca cases have concluded clots appear to be similar to a very rare abnormal immune response that sometimes strikes people treated with heparin.

People who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than a month ago are at a “very low risk” of these serious side effects, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Still, those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the last three weeks should seek medical care if they experience the following symptoms: severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath, according to the health department.

Public health experts said the recommendation to temporarily stop administering the vaccine should not be considered a sign that COVID-19 vaccines are unsafe or unregulated.

“This pause is a strong reflection of the national oversight of vaccine safety,” said Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer for the Department of Public Health and Environment, during Tuesday’s briefing. “Something very rare, like these six blood clots, really (does) require us to take a moment and look around.”

The main reason the FDA and CDC have asked states to pause the administration of the vaccine is so that health care providers can be notified and respond to patients who might have the symptoms.

The treatment for the blood clots found in the six women is not common so “time is needed make sure health care providers know how to recognize and treat these rare occurrences,” the state Department of Public Health and Environment said.

“When we saw this pattern and were aware that treatment needed to be individualized for this condition, it was of the utmost importance to us to get the word out,” said Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director for the CDC, during a briefing. “The pandemic is quite severe and cases are increasing in a lot of places and vaccination is critical so we want to make sure that we make some recommendations quickly.”

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization practices will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to further review the cases and determine if they are related. The FDA is also investigating the cases.

Vaccine appointments canceled

It’s unclear exactly how many appointments in Colorado will be affected by the decision.

At least one mass vaccination site across the state canceled appointments for Tuesday, meaning 239 people who were expecting to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Ranch Community Vaccination Site in Loveland will have to postpone their immunizations, said Lynn Kimbrough, spokeswoman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The appointments will be rescheduled by Larimer County health officials, she said

Denver Health is rescheduling appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine so that patients can receive one of the other two shots available. Fewer than 500 appointments were affected, spokeswoman April Valdez Villa said.

The state also canceled the use of its mobile vaccination buses, which use the Johnson & Johnson shot, for Tuesday and Wednesday. The buses mostly offer walk-up appointments, but 95 appointments have been canceled, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Health and Environment said.

Denver also halted the use of the vaccine and will instead use the two-dose shot developed by Moderna until further guidance from state and federal officials.

The city’s vaccination sites — Project Angel Heart, Bear Valley Library, Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center and Montbello Recreation Center — do not use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will not be affected, said Cali Zimmerman, emergency management coordinator for the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics for three health systems — UCHealth, Centura Health and HealthOne — will not be affected by the federal investigation as they were not scheduled to administer Johnson & Johnson shots this week.

Previous concerns with the vaccine

As of last week, other symptoms had been reported at vaccination clinics in Colorado, North Carolina and other states, following the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. These included dizziness, fainting and nausea, and appeared within a minute of receiving the shot.

These cases appeared related to people who were anxious and concerned about needles, France said.

Last week, Centura Health shut down a mass vaccination site at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City after 11 of 1,700 people experienced dizziness and nausea after receiving the shot. Side effects are normal after receiving a vaccine, but the concern was that so many people experienced the symptoms in a period of less than four hours.

After the Centura site closed, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment found “no cause for concern” with the Johnson & Johnson shot and the FDA said there were no unusual reactions at other clinics that used the same batch of the vaccine. Both state and Centura officials emphasized that the vaccine was safe and the side effects were normal.

Nevertheless, Centura announced Friday night it would stop using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at its three Colorado mass vaccination sites, which also include Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs and the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo. The health system cited a nationwide shortage of Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as the adverse reactions at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Instead, Centura said it would offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at the three mass vaccination sites. The health system said it planned to keep using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in its physical clinics, but apparently did not. Centura on Tuesday said it hasn’t used Johnson & Johnson since the shutdown of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park site last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.