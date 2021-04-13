GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Windward Studios acquired by Canadian document-technology company

Windward Studios Inc., a document-automation technology company, was acquired by Vancouver, British Columbia-based PDFTron Systems Inc., which touts in a news release that it is now the “world’s only source of both client-side document generation and no-code document automation capabilities.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“PDFTron and Windward have been innovating with the common goal of shortening the time and investment required by our customers to digitize their business processes,” Windward co-founder and CEO David Thielen said in a release. “PDFTron is the definitive platform for collaborating on digital content, while we have focused on delivering the best document automation solution possible.”

The acquisition is the latest evolutionary stage of Windward, which began as a video-game developer and morphed into a provider of a document-generation tool that gained quite a bit of online buzz in 2006 with an online marketing video called “Cubicle Wars.”

