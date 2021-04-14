GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County begins certification program for “carbon-conscious” cannabis companies

In an effort to encourage reductions in greenhouse gas emissions among Boulder County’s marijuana growers, the county has partnered with the Cannabis Conservancy to develop the newly created Boulder County Carbon Conscious Certification.

To become certified, growers must go through “step-by-step framework for meaningful reductions in energy consumption and carbon emissions,” according to a county news release. “This includes energy assessment and monitoring and the development of cultivation plans, energy optimization goals, and a low carbon policy.”

Companies will then receive a seal that indicates to customers and clients that they’ve been certified.

“The BCCCC seal allows the consumer and others in the supply chain to know that they’re supporting a cultivator who is working towards carbon neutral cannabis production,” Cannabis Conservancy co-founder Jacob Policzer said in the release. “We want to celebrate and support the leadership that these producers are exhibiting to tackle the climate emergency.”

