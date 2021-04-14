Boulder County reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Boulder County on Wednesday reported 66 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths. Public health officials also announced that the county received about 4,000 more COVID-19 vaccine doses than last week and that they continue to wait for more information on the recently halted Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Boulder County Public Health reported that the number of new cases brings the county’s total case number to 21,831. The death toll remained at 250 people. There were 21 people in Boulder County’s hospitals because of COVID-19 as of Wednesday — a slight decrease from the 23 people that were recorded to be in the hospital on Tuesday. There have been a total of 753 residents hospitalized due to the virus.

Angela Simental, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said the county’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation increased by about 4,000 doses compared to last week. She said there were about 22,380 vaccine doses received this week and roughly 18,500 doses received last week. The supply of the vaccine remains limited, Boulder County Public Health said in a Facebook post.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alongside the Food and Drug Administration recommended earlier this week that distribution of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine be paused because six people nationwide developed blood clots after receiving that shot.

When asked whether public health officials knew how long the one-shot dose could be put on hold, Simental said the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a committee within the CDC, was planning to have an emergency meeting Wednesday “to further review the cases and assess their potential significance.”

“The Food and Drug Administration will continue to investigate,” Simental wrote in an email. “The state will share additional information on how this affects Coloradans as soon as it becomes available. We will have more information and guidance after today.”

Simental emphasized that the halt to the one-shot dose isn’t anticipated to have a large impact on Boulder County because supply of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been inconsistent. She said the county’s mobile and community clinics have been using the two-dose vaccines. Activating mobile and community COVID-19 clinics have been part of the county’s equity plan to reach marginalized community members.

The CDPHE reported that there have been 483,818 coronavirus cases and 26,574 people hospitalized. There have been 6,319 deaths because of COVID-19. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, there have been 2,812,221 people tested.

School cases

The University of Colorado Boulder reported there were 13 positive test results discovered during Tuesday testing out of 89 diagnostic tests and 1,480 monitoring tests, according to its online dashboard. There were 22 on-campus isolation spaces in use, which is 4% of the campus’ available isolation space. Since Jan. 4, there have been 662 total positive results; 10,025 diagnostic tests and 88,082 monitoring tests completed.

In the Boulder Valley School District there are 30 active cases and 564 quarantines out of 557 students and seven staff, according to the district’s online dashboard.

The St. Vrain Valley School District reported that there were 64 active cases out of 59 students and five staff. Throughout the school year, there have been 1,139 cases among 887 students and 252 staff.

Boulder Valley School District active cases, quarantines

BVSD elementary schools

Bear Creek: 1 active case; 22 students quarantined

Columbine: 1 active case; 17 students quarantined

Creekside: 2 active cases; 50 students quarantined

Crest View: 1 active case; 26 students quarantined

Flatirons: 1 active; 24 students quarantined

Kohl: 1 active case; 20 students quarantined

Lafayette: 2 active cases; 50 students quarantined

Louisville: 1 active case; 27 students quarantined

Nederland: 2 active cases; 31 students and 2 staff quarantined

BVSD middle schools

Angevine: 3 active cases; 36 students and 1 staff quarantined

Centennial: 2 active cases; 15 students quarantined

Louisville: 1 active case; 16 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

Boulder: 1 active case; 52 students quarantined

Broomfield: 2 active cases; 11 students quarantined

Monarch: 2 active cases; 26 students quarantined

Other

Manhattan: 2 active cases; 32 students quarantined

Mapleton Early Childhood Education: 1 active case; 12 students and 3 staff quarantined

Meadowlark: 1 active case; 24 students quarantined

Monarch PK8: 3 active cases; 66 students and 1 staff quarantined

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 1 student case

Black Rock: 2 students and 1 staff case

Erie: 2 student cases

Fall River: 4 student cases

Hygiene: 1 student case

Longmont Estates: 1 student case

Niwot: 1 student case

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 3 student cases

Coal Ridge: 1 student case

Erie: 4 student cases

Longs Peak: 1 student case

Westview: 1 student case

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 7 student cases

Frederick: 1 student case

Longmont: 3 student cases

Mead: 2 student cases

Niwot: 5 student cases

Silver Creek: 7 student cases

Skyline: 6 student cases

Other